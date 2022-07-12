About Project Milk Carton

Project Milk Carton is a nonprofit education and transparency organization working to improve outcomes for vulnerable and missing children.

We believe families deserve clear information, child-serving professionals deserve useful tools, and systems improve when people work together to identify gaps and strengthen solutions.

What We Do

Project Milk Carton researches child-welfare systems, policies, public programs, and documented gaps that may place children at greater risk.

We turn complicated information into practical education and transparency tools for:

Parents and caregivers

Teens and young people

Foster and kinship families

Child-serving organizations

Community partners

Members of the public who want to help responsibly

Our work is designed to make information easier to understand, help families navigate difficult situations, and support organizations working to protect children.

How We Work

We use publicly available records, government data, credible reporting, and other documented sources to turn complicated information into clear, practical resources.

Our work is created to support the people already serving children and families. We want to make their jobs easier, help families find clearer answers, and give communities useful ways to participate.

We work alongside agencies, nonprofits, professionals, families, and community leaders who share our commitment to helping children. By combining their experience with accessible research, education, and transparency tools, we can identify gaps, strengthen good work, and help more children receive the support they need.

What You’ll Find Here

This publication shares:

Research and plain-language explanations

Educational resources for families and teens

Child-welfare policy and system analysis

Documented transparency work

Practical calls to action

Updates from Project Milk Carton

Conversations with people serving children and families

There are no paywalls. Information intended to help protect children should be accessible to everyone.

Meet Our Leadership

Andrew “Andy” Fayal

Founder and Chairman

Andrew “Andy” Fayal is the founder and president of Project Milk Carton. A Navy EOD veteran, he spent his service doing careful, patient work in dangerous places so other people could go home.

That work rewarded patience, precision, and refusing to look away from something because it was hard. He brought those habits home.

Andy built the technology behind Project Milk Carton: the public data tools, the research systems, and the platform that turns scattered public records into something a family or a neighbor can actually use. He also writes The Founder’s Pen, an ongoing first-person account of his service, his faith, and the road that led him here.

He is a warrior of a different kind now. The mission has not changed, getting people home safe. Today those people are children.

Melody Jennings

Chief Executive Officer

Melody Jennings is the chief executive officer of Project Milk Carton. With a background in ministry, counseling, entrepreneurship, athletic coaching, and organizational leadership, Melody guides the organization’s programs, partnerships, and public outreach.

Her focus is building communities of people who show up for children, turning research and public records into something ordinary neighbors can actually do. She believes every child is worth finding, worth protecting, and worth remembering.

An Important Note

Project Milk Carton is not a law-enforcement agency, emergency-response service, or private investigative organization.

If a child is missing or in immediate danger, contact 911 and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Support the Work

Your support helps Project Milk Carton develop research, educational resources, and transparency tools that equip families, support child-serving organizations, and help build safer systems for vulnerable and missing children.

Donations to Project Milk Carton are tax-deductible.

EIN: 33-1323547

No paywalls. Just useful information, responsible action, and work centered on children.