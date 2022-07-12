About Project Milk Carton
Project Milk Carton is a nonprofit education and transparency organization working to improve outcomes for vulnerable and missing children.
We believe families deserve clear information, child-serving professionals deserve useful tools, and systems improve when people work together to identify gaps and strengthen solutions.
What We Do
Project Milk Carton researches child-welfare systems, policies, public programs, and documented gaps that may place children at greater risk.
We turn complicated information into practical education and transparency tools for:
Parents and caregivers
Teens and young people
Foster and kinship families
Child-serving organizations
Community partners
Members of the public who want to help responsibly
Our work is designed to make information easier to understand, help families navigate difficult situations, and support organizations working to protect children.
How We Work
We use publicly available records, government data, credible reporting, and other documented sources to turn complicated information into clear, practical resources.
Our work is created to support the people already serving children and families. We want to make their jobs easier, help families find clearer answers, and give communities useful ways to participate.
We work alongside agencies, nonprofits, professionals, families, and community leaders who share our commitment to helping children. By combining their experience with accessible research, education, and transparency tools, we can identify gaps, strengthen good work, and help more children receive the support they need.
What You’ll Find Here
This publication shares:
Research and plain-language explanations
Educational resources for families and teens
Child-welfare policy and system analysis
Documented transparency work
Practical calls to action
Updates from Project Milk Carton
Conversations with people serving children and families
There are no paywalls. Information intended to help protect children should be accessible to everyone.
Meet Our Leadership
Andrew “Andy” Fayal
Founder and Chairman
Andrew “Andy” Fayal is the founder and president of Project Milk Carton. A Navy EOD veteran, he spent his service doing careful, patient work in dangerous places so other people could go home.
That work rewarded patience, precision, and refusing to look away from something because it was hard. He brought those habits home.
Andy built the technology behind Project Milk Carton: the public data tools, the research systems, and the platform that turns scattered public records into something a family or a neighbor can actually use. He also writes The Founder’s Pen, an ongoing first-person account of his service, his faith, and the road that led him here.
He is a warrior of a different kind now. The mission has not changed, getting people home safe. Today those people are children.
Melody Jennings
Chief Executive Officer
Melody Jennings is the chief executive officer of Project Milk Carton. With a background in ministry, counseling, entrepreneurship, athletic coaching, and organizational leadership, Melody guides the organization’s programs, partnerships, and public outreach.
Her focus is building communities of people who show up for children, turning research and public records into something ordinary neighbors can actually do. She believes every child is worth finding, worth protecting, and worth remembering.
An Important Note
Project Milk Carton is not a law-enforcement agency, emergency-response service, or private investigative organization.
If a child is missing or in immediate danger, contact 911 and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
Support the Work
Your support helps Project Milk Carton develop research, educational resources, and transparency tools that equip families, support child-serving organizations, and help build safer systems for vulnerable and missing children.
Donations to Project Milk Carton are tax-deductible.
EIN: 33-1323547
No paywalls. Just useful information, responsible action, and work centered on children.