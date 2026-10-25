Project Milk Carton
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256 Pages a Year: The Child Welfare Paperwork Rule You Can Comment On Until November 4
A federal proposal would cut most child welfare paperwork. Less busywork, or less public view? Comments close Nov 4.
Oct 25
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From Our Website's News Feed: Why California's foster family agencies keep closing
Goes with our October 1, 2026 news item: “Insurance costs and funding gaps close California foster agencies.”
Oct 24
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From Our Website's News Feed: Hackers copied 150,000 Arizona foster care reports
Goes with our September 25, 2026 news item: “Hackers took 150,000 Arizona foster care review reports.”
Oct 24
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Civic Action Plan: Get the Free Numbers to Families Before a Crisis
A one-page handout and a simple plan for schools, churches and parent groups to get the free numbers to families before a crisis.
Oct 20
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The Second Predator: When "Help" for a Family in Crisis Comes With a Bill
When a teen is being blackmailed or a child is missing, paid "helpers" may show up offering to fix it. Here is how to spot them, where the real help is…
Oct 20
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Five Ways a Group Can Adopt One Seat for Kids in Care
In “Pick Your Seat”, we asked readers to pick one role that fits the time they really have.
Oct 17
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Pick Your Seat: Who Can Do What for Kids in Care, Starting This Week
PMC has spent months documenting where the child welfare system and its money go wrong.
Oct 17
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Room at the Table
Louisiana moved foster family applications online.
Oct 16
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The Trap Hidden in a Teen's DMs, and the Families Turning It Around
Online blackmail of teens is rising. Here is what it looks like, what to do in the first hour, and a free tool that helps get images taken down.
Oct 15
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In Three Days...
Oct 12
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0:20
From Our Website’s News Feed: Louisiana moves foster family applications online
Goes with our October 6, 2026 news item: “Louisiana lets foster families apply online with new HomeReady system.”
Oct 11
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Let Me Take You On a Tour: Stop 3: The Qualifying Room
A grandmother says yes. Then comes the checklist. This is the room where neighbors help her get ready.
Oct 5
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© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops
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