Project Milk Carton

Project Milk Carton

Home
Podcast
Chat
From the CEO's Desk
The Founder's Pen
Cliff’s Corner
Take Action
PMC Research & Analysis
The Ground Truth
Newsletters
About
256 Pages a Year: The Child Welfare Paperwork Rule You Can Comment On Until November 4
A federal proposal would cut most child welfare paperwork. Less busywork, or less public view? Comments close Nov 4.
  Project Milk Carton
From Our Website's News Feed: Why California's foster family agencies keep closing
Goes with our October 1, 2026 news item: “Insurance costs and funding gaps close California foster agencies.”
  Project Milk Carton
From Our Website's News Feed: Hackers copied 150,000 Arizona foster care reports
Goes with our September 25, 2026 news item: “Hackers took 150,000 Arizona foster care review reports.”
  Project Milk Carton
Civic Action Plan: Get the Free Numbers to Families Before a Crisis
A one-page handout and a simple plan for schools, churches and parent groups to get the free numbers to families before a crisis.
  Project Milk Carton
The Second Predator: When "Help" for a Family in Crisis Comes With a Bill
When a teen is being blackmailed or a child is missing, paid "helpers" may show up offering to fix it. Here is how to spot them, where the real help is…
  Project Milk Carton
Five Ways a Group Can Adopt One Seat for Kids in Care
In “Pick Your Seat”, we asked readers to pick one role that fits the time they really have.
  Project Milk Carton
Pick Your Seat: Who Can Do What for Kids in Care, Starting This Week
PMC has spent months documenting where the child welfare system and its money go wrong.
  Project Milk Carton
Room at the Table
Louisiana moved foster family applications online.
  Project Milk Carton
The Trap Hidden in a Teen's DMs, and the Families Turning It Around
Online blackmail of teens is rising. Here is what it looks like, what to do in the first hour, and a free tool that helps get images taken down.
  Project Milk Carton
In Three Days...
  Project Milk Carton
0:20
From Our Website’s News Feed: Louisiana moves foster family applications online
Goes with our October 6, 2026 news item: “Louisiana lets foster families apply online with new HomeReady system.”
  Project Milk Carton
Let Me Take You On a Tour: Stop 3: The Qualifying Room
A grandmother says yes. Then comes the checklist. This is the room where neighbors help her get ready.
  Project Milk Carton
© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture