A caseworker in a typical state child welfare office finishes a long week of home visits, then sits down to help on a report that runs about 256 pages, much of it copied from last year’s version.

That is not a guess. A November 2025 HHS report looked at 15 states and found these yearly reports averaged 256 pages and would take an estimated 7.18 hours just to read. Depending on the section, the median share of text repeated from the year before ran from 41 to 78 percent.

Why should you care? Because these reports are one of the main ways the public can see how money for abused, neglected and foster children is planned and spent. A new federal rule would shrink them sharply. Some of that is overdue cleanup. Some of it may take information out of public view. And you have until November 4, 2026 to tell the government what you think.

What is actually being proposed?

On October 5, 2026, the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), part of HHS, published a proposed rule called “Reforming Federal Reporting and Assessments in Child Welfare” (91 FR 63226, FR Doc. 2026-20329). It cites the HHS report above as one reason to cut the reporting. The public file, called a docket, is ACF-2026-0562 on Regulations.gov.

In plain terms: the money is called title IV-B of the Social Security Act. It funds states, territories and tribes for family support, family preservation, reunification and adoption support. To get it, agencies file three things:

a five-year plan (the CFSP),

a yearly progress report (the APSR),

and a budget form (the CFS-101).

ACF proposes to remove the regulations behind title IV-B, known as 45 CFR Part 1357. It says they are outdated, superseded, duplicate the law, or require reporting that does not “meaningfully support” federal oversight. Four requirements would move elsewhere instead of disappearing. ACF also proposes to drop the regulation stating the principles of the Child and Family Services Reviews, calling them “unenforceable recommendations.”

How big is the cut?

Big. Required items would fall from 55 to 7 for the yearly report, from 56 to 32 for the five-year plan, and from 3 to 1 for the budget form.

And two programs would no longer have to show up in these documents at all, “although they may still choose to do so”:

CAPTA , which covers child abuse prevention and treatment.

Chafee, which serves young people aging out of foster care.

Who asked for this?

Congress did, in part. The Supporting America’s Children and Families Act, Public Law 118-258, signed January 4, 2025, tells HHS to reduce burden, including by “exploring, in consultation with the recipients, how to reduce the number of hours required for the compliance by at least 15 percent.”

Here is a detail worth noticing. The law says explore a cut of at least 15 percent. ACF’s notice describes it as a law that “requires that the Department” reduce compliance hours by at least 15 percent. Its own projection goes far past that: 60.78 percent.

The law also draws a line. Section 441(b) says the cuts do not apply to reporting “otherwise required by law that would affect the ability of the Secretary to monitor and ensure compliance with State plans” or “ensure that funds are expended consistent with this part.” Whether any proposed cut crosses that line is a legal question this audit does not answer. Section 442 separately tells HHS to “make the State plans available on a public website.”

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Do the numbers add up?

Mostly, with a few loose threads.

ACF counts 235 filers: 56 states, territories and insular areas, and 179 tribes. It puts today’s burden at 49,350 hours a year and the proposed burden at 19,355.07 hours, a 60.78 percent drop, with about $1.7 million a year in combined savings for agencies and ACF, in 2025 dollars.

Those hours are a model, not a stopwatch. ACF divided current hours by the number of requirements, then multiplied by what is left. The notice calls it an estimated average across all respondents.

A close reader will also catch that the notice’s figures do not fully match each other. The text says 29,994 hours saved; Table 3 says 29,995. A sum line prints “2,390.1” where the budget form figure is 390.1. None of this changes the big picture. But a public comment is exactly the place to ask ACF to fix it.

Real-world costs came in too. One tribe said it received $5,000 a year and spent $7,000 completing the plan and report. One state estimated more than 600 hours for the five-year plan. ACF says it could not use those figures because there were too few and they were not detailed enough. The proposal draws on 23 comments to a July 2025 notice, posted in docket ACF-2025-0038, and on tribal consultations where over 100 tribal leaders and partners participated.

What does not change?

Some reporting is written into federal law itself, and this rule does not touch it. States must report children missing from foster care “immediately, and in no case later than 24 hours” to law enforcement and to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. They must also report children identified as sex trafficking victims, under 42 U.S.C. 671(a)(34) and (35). The proposed rule does not amend that law.

The federal reviews stay too. In Round 4 of the Child and Family Services Reviews, by our count of the final reports, 31 of 40 jurisdictions were in substantial conformity with 0 of 7 outcomes. ACF’s own summaries are the figure of record.

So is this good or bad?

Both cases are real.

The case for: A small tribe spending more on paperwork than it receives is hard to defend. A report that mostly repeats last year tells the public little. ACF argues that less time on paperwork means more time with children and families.

The question to ask: If abuse prevention and aging-out programs no longer have to appear in the core plan, where will the public see how that money is used?

You can hold both thoughts at once. A fair comment can support cutting duplication and ask ACF to keep specific information public.

As of Oct 25, the docket showed just 35 public comments. Comments close at 11:59 PM Eastern on Nov 4. A handful of voices can still stand out.

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What you can do this week

Leave a public comment on docket ACF-2026-0562. Comments must be received by November 4, 2026, per the Federal Register.

Open the comment page for ACF-2026-0562-0001 on Regulations.gov. Say who you are in general terms (a foster parent, a relative caregiver, a caseworker, a neighbor) and name the specific part of the rule you are writing about. Keep children’s details out. The notice says “All comments received will be posted without change to www.regulations.gov, including any personal information provided.” Never include a child’s name, photo, school or case number. Submit early. Questions about the rule can go to the contact the notice lists, cbcomments@acf.hhs.gov.

Want help? Our step-by-step civic plan, published with this article as PMC’s call to action, shows how to file, what makes a comment useful, how to keep every child’s details out of a public record, and how schools, churches and parent groups can host a neutral comment workshop.

The bottom line

PMC audits; we never investigate. We take no side on this rule. But the forms on the chopping block are part of how the public sees the system that is supposed to protect children. Read the rule. Then, before November 4, say what you think. Thirty-five comments is not a crowd. Yours can count.

ARIA

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