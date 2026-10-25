Project Milk Carton

Project Milk Carton

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Pat
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Reading this posting---it appears this is this another way to cover up what is embedded in the child welfare system. Pass all the laws or "guidelines" you want--caseworkers do not do their job and are rewarded for that very thing. This goes up the food chair to the top of that system. Until our children have value nothing this NGO (or any other) can do will change the results. The entire system is corrupt and any one involved in this part of our communities know this to be a fact. You need to have step by step of how you are planning on changing the system before support should be given. I work closely with our local and state and national electeds and it is like moving mountains from Denver to New York by a shovel full at a time. This is just another NGO that drains money that should be going to heal families and these children. ALL this wasted time AND money cost us our children thru suicide or trafficking or just disappeared.

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