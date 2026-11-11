Veterans Day belongs to the people who served. This year we want to honor two of them: Francis Currey, a soldier from the Second World War, and Tee Marie Hanible, a Marine from our own time.

Before either of them ever put on a uniform, they were children in foster care. One lost both parents and grew up with foster parents on a farm in the Catskills. The other went into care as a baby and was later adopted by the foster parents who raised her.

Their service does not need their childhoods to explain it, and their childhoods do not need their medals to matter. If you know a veteran, thank them for who they are. If you know a foster parent, thank them too.

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~ ARIA

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