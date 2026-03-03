A note from Project Milk Carton: This piece is built only on public records. The people who work in child welfare carry heavy caseloads, tight budgets and information split across many agencies, and most of them are doing their best for children every day. We write to help the whole system see itself more clearly, not to assign blame. We have invited every organization named here to comment, and we will add their responses.

Updated October 26, 2026: We corrected figures and wording after a review of primary sources. Changes are listed at the end of this post.

PROJECT MILK CARTON Civic Toolkit

SHADOW PATRIOT OPERATIONAL BATTLE PLAN Better Answers Start With Good Questions EIN: 33-1323547 | projectmilkcarton.org Date: March 3, 2026Classification: CIVIC ACTION: PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION Based on: Project Milk Carton research on Medicaid health coverage for children in foster care Published: March 1, 2026 | The Constitutional Republic / 17th SOG

STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE SUMMARY

THE PROBLEM

America’s child welfare system pays private Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs) capitation payments for children in foster care. Health plan coverage begins when a child enters care, before an investigation is finished. In federal FY2023, about 4 in 5 children who received a CPS investigation or alternative response were not found to be victims. Most of those children were never removed from home, so this rate does not describe children in foster care. We found no federal or state rule that recovers health plan payments when a removal is later unfounded. These payments fund a child's medical care while the child is in state custody. Centene Corporation (total revenue $163.1 billion in 2024; $194.8 billion in 2025) is one such company. Centene subsidiaries run the single statewide Medicaid health plan for children in foster care in Texas, Missouri, Florida, Oklahoma and Washington. Each state chose a single-plan design. Each state chose this design through its own procurement. Centene plans also coordinate care for children who often arrive with no medical history, which is hard work. We have invited Centene to comment.

Who can act

Congress, state attorneys general, HHS and its Administration for Children and Families, and state child welfare agencies can review how single-plan foster care contracts are paid and overseen.

🎯PHASE 1: IMMEDIATE PRESSURE

“Flood the Switchboard”: Weeks 1–3

CRITICAL CONTACTS

US Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121

SENATE HEALTH, EDUCATION, LABOR AND PENSIONS (HELP) COMMITTEE

Chair: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) (202) 224-5824

Ranking: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (202) 224-5141

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) (202) 224-6154

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) (202) 224-4721

Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) (202) 224-5274

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) (202) 224-5623

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) (202) 224-6121

SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE

Chair: Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) (202) 224-6142

Ranking: Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) (202) 224-5244

HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE

Chair: Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) (202) 225-4404

Ranking: Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) (202) 225-5601 Rep.

Kevin Hern (R-OK) (202) 225-2211 Rep.

Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) (202) 225-6605

KEY STATE SENATORS (Article States)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) (202) 224-5922

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) (202) 224-2934

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) (202) 224-5721

STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL

Texas AG (512) 463-2100 PO Box 12548, Austin, TX 78711

Missouri AG (573) 751-3321 PO Box 899, Jefferson City, MO 65102

Oklahoma AG (405) 521-3921 313 NE 21st St, Oklahoma City, OK 73105

California AG (916) 445-9555 1300 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Washington AG (360) 753-6200 PO Box 40100, Olympia, WA 98504 Florida AG (850) 414-3300 The Capitol PL-01, Tallahassee, FL 32399

VERBATIM CALL SCRIPT: CONGRESS

Call Script 1: For Your US Senator / Representative

"Hello, my name is [YOUR NAME] and I'm a constituent from [CITY, STATE]. I'm calling about how health coverage for children in foster care is managed. A review by Project Milk Carton, a 501(c)(3), found that managed care organizations, including Centene Corporation, receive per-member-per-month capitation payments for children removed from their homes on an emergency basis, before any investigation determines whether abuse or neglect actually occurred. Texas pays Superior HealthPlan a set monthly rate per child in foster care to cover their medical care. In federal FY2023, about 4 in 5 children who received a CPS investigation or alternative response were not found to be victims. Most of those children were never removed from home, so this rate does not describe children in foster care. We found no federal or state rule that recovers health plan payments when a removal is later unfounded. These payments fund a child's medical care while the child is in state custody. I am asking [SENATOR/REPRESENTATIVE NAME] to: ONE: Request a GAO investigation into Medicaid MCO capitation payments for children in foster care during the pre-substantiation investigation period. TWO: Support legislation requiring a clawback mechanism for MCO payments when removals are found to be unsubstantiated. THREE: Hold hearings on single-plan foster care Medicaid contracts and how their payments are reviewed. I would like a written response. My name again is [YOUR NAME], and my address is [ADDRESS]. Thank you."

VERBATIM CALL SCRIPT: STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL

Call Script 2: For Your State Attorney General

"Hello, my name is [YOUR NAME] from [CITY, STATE]. I'm calling about the state's child welfare managed care contracts. I am asking whether payments for children whose removals are later unfounded are reviewed, and whether any recovery rule should apply. A review by Project Milk Carton found that managed care organizations receive per-member-per-month Medicaid capitation payments for children removed from their homes before any abuse or neglect finding is made. In [STATE], the health plan [NAME, e.g., Superior HealthPlan in TX] covers foster children statewide under a single-plan contract. In federal FY2023, about 4 in 5 children who received a CPS investigation or alternative response were not found to be victims. Most of those children were never removed from home, so this rate does not describe children in foster care. We found no federal or state rule that recovers health plan payments when a removal is later unfounded. These payments fund a child's medical care while the child is in state custody. I am requesting: ONE: A review of the state's MCO contracts for foster care Medicaid. TWO: An audit of capitation payments made during pre-substantiation periods for children ultimately returned home. THREE: A review of whether the state's MCO contract structure creates financial incentives for unnecessary child removals. My contact information is [NAME, ADDRESS, EMAIL]. I would like a written response. Thank you."

VERBATIM CALL SCRIPT: GOVERNOR

Call Script 3: For Your Governor

"Hello, my name is [YOUR NAME] from [CITY, STATE]. I'm calling about the financial relationship between the state's child protective services and managed care organizations. Research by Project Milk Carton, a 501(c)(3), found that [STATE]'s child welfare system generates Medicaid capitation revenue for managed care corporations beginning on the day a child is removed, before any investigation determines whether abuse or neglect occurred. In federal FY2023, about 4 in 5 children who received a CPS investigation or alternative response were not found to be victims. Most of those children were never removed from home, so this rate does not describe children in foster care. We found no federal or state rule that recovers health plan payments when a removal is later unfounded. These payments fund a child's medical care while the child is in state custody. I am asking the Governor to: ONE, Order an executive review of the state's MCO contracts for foster care Medicaid. TWO, Direct the state health and human services agency to report on pre-substantiation Medicaid expenditures. THREE, Support legislation requiring a substantiation finding before MCO capitation payments begin. My name is [YOUR NAME] and I'm a voter. Thank you."

🎯 PHASE 2: OPEN RECORDS

Use public records requests: Weeks 2–6

Instructions: Print, sign, and mail or email each letter. Keep a copy. Track response deadlines (20 business days federal, varies by state). If denied, appeal. If ignored, file complaint with FOIA ombudsman (ogis@nara.gov, 877-684-6448).

FOIA LETTER 1: HHS / ACF

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR ADDRESS]

[DATE]

FOIA Officer Administration for Children and Families

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

330 C Street SW Washington, DC 20201

Email: hhsfoia@hhs.gov

Re: Freedom of Information Act Request

Dear FOIA Officer:

Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552, I request access to and copies of the following records:

All records, reports, memoranda, and correspondence regarding Medicaid managed care organization (MCO) capitation payments for children in foster care during the pre-substantiation investigation period (from date of emergency removal to date of abuse/neglect finding), for fiscal years 2020 through 2025. All contracts, amendments, and pricing schedules between state child welfare agencies and Medicaid managed care organizations for foster care populations, submitted to or reviewed by ACF, for fiscal years 2020 through 2025. All AFCARS data submissions that include or reference the timing relationship between emergency removal dates and substantiation finding dates, for fiscal years 2020 through 2025. All internal analyses, audits, reviews, or studies conducted by or commissioned by ACF examining (a) financial incentives in the child welfare-to-foster care pipeline, (b) MCO capitation payment structures for foster children, or (c) the relationship between TANF policy and foster care entries. All correspondence between ACF and Centene Corporation (or any subsidiary including Superior HealthPlan, Home State Health, Sunshine Health, Complete Health, and Coordinated Care) regarding foster care Medicaid contracts, for fiscal years 2020 through 2025. The December 2024 ACF Dear Colleague Letter regarding TANF access and foster care reduction, and all internal drafts, supporting analyses, and correspondence related to its development.

I request a fee waiver pursuant to 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(4)(A)(iii) as this information is sought for noncommercial purposes and will contribute significantly to public understanding of government operations. I am affiliated with Project Milk Carton, EIN 33-1323547, a 501(c)(3) organization.

If this request is denied in whole or in part, I ask that you justify all deletions or denials by reference to the specific exemptions of the Act.

I expect a response within 20 business days as required by law.

Sincerely,

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR EMAIL]

[YOUR PHONE]

FOIA LETTER 2: HHS, OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR ADDRESS]

[DATE]

FOIA Officer

Office of Inspector General

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

330 Independence Avenue SW Washington, DC 20201

Re: Freedom of Information Act Request

Dear FOIA Officer:

Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552, I request access to and copies of the following records:

All audits, evaluations, and reports conducted by OIG examining Medicaid managed care payments for foster care populations, for fiscal years 2015 through 2025. Any OIG reviews, audits or evaluations of foster care managed care programs, including those run by Centene subsidiaries. All records regarding OIG review of the validity of Medicaid capitation payments for children removed from homes on emergency basis where the underlying abuse/neglect allegation was subsequently unsubstantiated. All OIG work plans, audit schedules, or investigative priorities that include or reference child welfare Medicaid, foster care managed care, or MCO payments related to child protective services removals.

I request a fee waiver as described above. I am affiliated with Project Milk Carton, EIN 33-1323547, a 501(c)(3).

I expect a response within 20 business days.

Sincerely,

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR EMAIL]

[YOUR PHONE]

LETTER 3: GAO PROGRAM REVIEW REQUEST

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR ADDRESS]

[DATE]

Government Accountability Office

441 G Street NW

Washington, DC 20548

Email: fraudnet@gao.gov

Phone: (800) 424-5454

Re: Request for a review of foster care Medicaid managed care outcomes

Dear GAO:

I am writing to request a program review of federal Medicaid

funds related to managed care organization capitation payments for children in foster care.

ISSUE: Managed care organizations receive per-member-per-month Medicaid capitation payments for children removed from homes on emergency basis before any investigation determines whether abuse or neglect actually occurred. The investigation period is 30 to 90 days. In federal FY2023, about 4 in 5 children who received a CPS investigation or alternative response were not found to be victims. Most of those children were never removed from home, so this rate does not describe children in foster care. We found no federal or state rule that recovers health plan payments when a removal is later unfounded. These payments fund a child's medical care while the child is in state custody.

SPECIFIC CONCERNS:

GAO has audited MCO capitation payments for deceased enrollees, incarcerated enrollees, and invalid immigration status, but has NEVER audited payments for unsubstantiated removals. Centene subsidiaries run the single statewide Medicaid health plan for children in foster care in Texas, Missouri, Florida, Oklahoma and Washington. Each state chose a single-plan design. Federal data systems (AFCARS, NCANDS) do not link removal timing to payment data, creating a structural audit blind spot.

REQUESTED ACTION: A formal GAO study examining (1) the volume and cost of Medicaid MCO payments during pre-substantiation periods, (2) the adequacy of existing federal oversight of these payments, and (3) the extent to which MCO contract structures create financial incentives for child removal.

Sincerely,

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR EMAIL]

[YOUR PHONE]

FOIA LETTER 4: STATE CPS / DFPS (Template)

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR ADDRESS]

[DATE]

[STATE AGENCY NAME]

[STATE AGENCY FOIA OFFICER/ADDRESS]

Re: Public Records Request / FOIA Request

Dear Records Officer:

Pursuant to [STATE PUBLIC RECORDS ACT], I request access to and copies of the following records:

All contracts and amendments between [STATE CPS/DFPS AGENCY] and managed care organizations for the provision of Medicaid services to children in foster care, for fiscal years 2020 through 2025. All data regarding (a) the number of children removed on emergency basis, (b) the number of those removals subsequently substantiated vs. unsubstantiated, and (c) the average duration between removal and substantiation finding, for fiscal years 2020 through 2025. All per-member-per-month (PMPM) rate schedules, rate change documentation, and actuarial analyses for foster care Medicaid managed care contracts. All correspondence between [STATE AGENCY] and [STATE MCO, e.g., Superior HealthPlan, Home State Health, etc.] regarding contract performance, payment disputes, or program changes. All internal memoranda, reports, or analyses examining the relationship between emergency removal rates and Medicaid enrollment/payment timing.

I request a fee waiver as I am affiliated with a 501(c)(3) organization and this request serves the public interest.

Sincerely,

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR EMAIL]

[YOUR PHONE]

🎯 PHASE 3: GROUP MOBILIZATION

"Build Your Group": Weeks 3–8

PRECINCT RESOLUTION

Ready to introduce at any party precinct meeting, county convention, or local party gathering:

RESOLUTION ON CHILD WELFARE MEDICAID TRANSPARENCY

WHEREAS, about 175,000 children entered foster care nationally in FFY 2023, and in states that track it, most removals happen on an emergency basis before parents get a court hearing;

WHEREAS, Medicaid managed care organizations receive per-member-per-month capitation payments beginning on the date of removal, prior to any substantiation finding;

WHEREAS, in federal FY2023, about 4 in 5 children who received a CPS investigation or alternative response were not found to be victims, though most of those children were never removed from home;

WHEREAS, we found no federal or state rule that recovers health plan payments when a removal is later unfounded;

WHEREAS, Centene subsidiaries run the single statewide Medicaid health plan for children in foster care in Texas, Missouri, Florida, Oklahoma and Washington. Each state chose a single-plan design.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that [PRECINCT/COUNTY/STATE PARTY] calls upon our elected

representatives in Congress and the state legislature to:

Require a GAO audit of Medicaid MCO capitation payments during pre-substantiation investigation periods; Enact legislation requiring a substantiation finding or judicial order before MCO capitation payments begin; Establish a federal clawback mechanism for Medicaid payments when removals are unsubstantiated; Review single-plan MCO contracts in state foster care systems and how their payments are overseen; Restore TANF purchasing power to reduce poverty-driven child removals.

Adopted this ___ day of _________, 2026, by

[PRECINCT/COUNTY/STATE PARTY].

LETTER-WRITING PARTY: HOST INSTRUCTIONS

Materials Needed

Printed copies of this toolkit (one per participant)

Paper, envelopes, stamps (or laptops for email)

Contact list for local, state, and federal officials

Snacks and refreshments (this is a social event too)

COORDINATED CALL DAY

Pick one day per week. Everyone calls the SAME office on the SAME day.

PUBLIC TESTIMONY TEMPLATE

State Legislature / Congressional Hearing

PUBLIC TESTIMONY TEMPLATE

“Chairman [NAME], Ranking Member [NAME], and distinguished members of the committee: My name is [YOUR NAME], and I am [a parent / a grandparent / a foster parent / a concerned citizen / a social worker / a former CPS employee] from [CITY, STATE]. I am here today to testify about the financial incentive structure that drives child removal in [STATE]. [PERSONAL STORY, 2–3 sentences about why this matters to you personally] The data: In federal FY2023, about 4 in 5 children who received a CPS investigation or alternative response were not found to be victims. Most of those children were never removed from home, so this rate does not describe children in foster care. Health plan coverage begins when a child enters care, before an investigation is finished. In [STATE], [MCO NAME] is paid a set monthly rate per child in foster care to cover their medical care. We found no federal or state rule that recovers health plan payments when a removal is later unfounded. I respectfully ask this committee to: 1. Require a substantiation finding before MCO payments begin 2. Establish a clawback mechanism for unsubstantiated removals 3. Audit existing MCO contracts for conflicts of interest 4. Restore TANF funding to address the poverty that drives 55% of foster care entries Thank you for your time. I am happy to answer questions.”

🎯PHASE 4: ELECTORAL ACCOUNTABILITY

Civic follow-up, Weeks 6 to 12

CANDIDATE SCORECARD TEMPLATE

Create a “Child Welfare Accountability Scorecard” for every candidate in your district:

Cross-reference: Your state’s elected officials who oversee CPS or Medicaid contracts



RECALL / BALLOT INITIATIVE

Research your state’s recall threshold (varies by state, often 25% of votes in the last election)

Research your state’s ballot initiative process for citizen-initiated legislation

Key legislation to propose:

“Child Welfare Transparency Act”: requires public reporting of removal-to-substantiation timelines and MCO payments

“Medicaid Integrity Act”: requires substantiation before MCO capitation begins

“Family Preservation First Act”: mandates preventive services before removal

Phase 5: Further options

Weeks 8–12

PRESS RELEASE TEMPLATE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

[DATE]

CONTACT: [YOUR NAME]

[YOUR EMAIL]

[YOUR PHONE]

[YOUR CITY, STATE]

[YOUR ORGANIZATION/NAME] today called for a federal review of how Medicaid health plan payments for children in foster care are overseen.

According to a forensic investigation by Project Milk Carton (projectmilkcarton.org), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, managed care organizations begin receiving per-member-per-month Medicaid capitation payments on the day of emergency child removal, typically 30 to 90 days before an investigation determines whether abuse or neglect actually occurred.

In federal FY2023, about 4 in 5 children who received a CPS investigation or alternative response were not found to be victims. Most of those children were never removed from home, so this rate does not describe children in foster care. We found no federal or state rule that recovers health plan payments when a removal is later unfounded. These payments fund a child's medical care while the child is in state custody.

Key findings include:

Centene Corporation (total revenue $163.1 billion in 2024; $194.8 billion in 2025): Centene subsidiaries run the single statewide Medicaid health plan for children in foster care in Texas, Missouri, Florida, Oklahoma and Washington. Each state chose a single-plan design.

Texas PMPM rate: $1,556.08 per child per month (FY2025, Sept 2024 to Aug 2025)

55% of foster care entries are for neglect, which research consistently links to poverty

TANF assistance reaches only 21 per 100 families in poverty; benefits are below 20% of poverty line in 17 states

[YOUR ORGANIZATION] is calling on Congress to mandate GAO audits of pre-substantiation MCO payments and establish clawback mechanisms for unsubstantiated removals.

Project Milk Carton’s full investigation is available at:

MEDIA TIP TEMPLATE

Subject: Investigation Tip: Child Welfare Medicaid Revenue Pipeline

Dear [JOURNALIST NAME]:

I’m writing to share findings from a forensic investigation that documents how America’s child welfare system generates revenue for private managed care corporations through child removal.

The investigation, conducted by Project Milk Carton (501(c)(3), EIN 33-1323547), analyzed 340 million records and $148 billion in tracked grants to document:

Health plan coverage begins when a child enters care, before an investigation is finished. In federal FY2023, about 4 in 5 children who received a CPS investigation or alternative response were not found to be victims. Most of those children were never removed from home, so this rate does not describe children in foster care. We found no federal or state rule that recovers health plan payments when a removal is later unfounded Centene subsidiaries run the single statewide Medicaid health plan for children in foster care in Texas, Missouri, Florida, Oklahoma and Washington. Each state chose a single-plan design. Research estimates that hundreds of thousands of children each year are placed in “hidden foster care” not captured in federal data

I’m available for interview and can connect you with the investigators.

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR PHONE]

[YOUR EMAIL]

Further options

FURTHER OVERSIGHT TOOLS: USE WHEN STANDARD CHANNELS FAIL

3. CONGRESSIONAL REFERRAL

Write to the chairs of the relevant committees requesting a formal investigation:

4. GAO / OIG REQUESTS

🎯12-WEEK ACTION CALENDAR

March 3 to May 25, 2026

🏛️WEEK 1 (Mar 3–9): PHASE 1 LAUNCH

Read the article. Print this toolkit.

Call both US Senators (use Script 1).

Share article on social media with #AskAboutFosterHealth

Recruit 3 people.

🏛️WEEK 2 (Mar 10–16): CONGRESSIONAL PRESSURE + FOIA

Call US Representative (Script 1).

Mail FOIA Letter 1 (HHS/ACF) and FOIA Letter 2 (HHS-OIG).

Email Letter 3 (GAO program review request).

Post call results on social media.

🏛️WEEK 3 (Mar 17–23): STATE PRESSURE

Call State Attorney General (Script 2).

Call Governor (Script 3).

Mail FOIA Letter 4 (State CPS) customized for your state.

Host first letter-writing party (or attend one).

🏛️WEEK 4 (Mar 24–30): ESCALATION

Follow up with all offices that haven’t responded.

Submit precinct resolution to local party.

Contact local newspaper editor about the issue.

Coordinated call day: All call both senators SAME DAY.

🏛️WEEK 5 (Mar 31–Apr 6): MOBILIZATION

Host or attend second letter-writing party.

Send media tip to 3 local journalists.

Post candidate scorecard for your district.

File FOIA appeals if any denials received.

🏛️WEEK 6 (Apr 7–13): ELECTORAL + MEDIA

Send scorecard to all candidates.

Contact local TV news assignment desk.

Request meeting with congressional staff.

Coordinated call day: Governor + AG.

🏛️WEEK 7 (Apr 14–20): TESTIMONY PREP

Prepare written testimony (use template).

Identify upcoming legislative hearings (state or federal).

Submit written testimony even if you can’t attend.

Social media push: #AskAboutFosterHealth Day of Action.

🏛️WEEK 8 (Apr 21–27): OVERSIGHT ESCALATION

File GAO/OIG complaints if not yet done.

Send press release to all local media.

Coordinated call day: Both senators + representative.

Recruit 10 new participants.

Corrections