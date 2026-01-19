Project Milk Carton

Project Milk Carton

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Geneva Thatcher's avatar
Geneva Thatcher
Jan 20

Thank you for writing about this important subject.

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The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
Jan 20

This action plan is incredibly thorough and needed. The combination of $2.5 billion in fraud alongside 116 child deaths makes clear this isnt just bureaucratic failure but systematic negligence. I worked briefly with foster care advocacy groups in college and the lack of contractor accountability was shocking even then. Your tactical approach with specific call scripts, FOIA templates, and deadlines gives people actionable steps instead of just outrage.

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