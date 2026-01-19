A note from Project Milk Carton: This piece is built only on public records. The people who work in child welfare carry heavy caseloads, tight budgets and information split across many agencies, and most of them are doing their best for children every day. We write to help the whole system see itself more clearly, not to assign blame. We have invited every organization named here to comment, and we will add their responses.

Updated October 26, 2026: We corrected figures and wording after a review of primary sources. Changes are listed at the end of this post.

📰 TARGET: Arizona Department of Child Safety

💰 STAKES: an estimated $2.5 billion in Medicaid behavioral health fraud (2019-2023), and 116 child deaths in 2023 where neglect or abuse was a contributing factor

📍 JURISDICTION: Arizona (State) + HHS (Federal)

⚖️ AGENCIES: Department of Child Safety, HHS Administration for Children and Families

⚡️ THE SITUATION:

From 2019 to 2023, fraudulent behavioral health providers billed Arizona’s Medicaid program an estimated $2.5 billion, according to state estimates reported by ProPublica. Separately, the Arizona Child Fatality Review Program found that neglect or abuse contributed to the deaths of 116 children in Arizona in 2023. These are serious gaps, and they show what happens when oversight is stretched thin across agencies.

State auditors found that in fiscal year 2024, DCS entered investigation findings after the 45-day legal deadline for 51% of noncriminal reports. A 2023 Mercy Care report posted by the state’s human trafficking council found that 189 of 309 identified child sex trafficking victims (60.2%) were under DCS guardianship. Nonprofits such as Catholic Charities Community Services and Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest receive federal funds, mostly for housing, refugee, health and food programs, and serve many thousands of Arizonans each year. Nothing in the record ties them to the fraud described above. Outside the child welfare system, the state agreed in 2020 to pay $7.5 million in a case involving a woman with disabilities who was sexually assaulted at a state-contracted care facility, after her mother, told of a possible sexual assault in 2002, had asked that only women care for her. In 2018 a former foster youth filed a $15 million claim saying the state failed to protect him from years of abuse in a licensed foster home, and a separate lawsuit said a young girl placed through DCS was later scalded over more than 70% of her body in an adoptive home.

Oversight has room to grow: 16 of 58 Auditor General recommendations since 2016 are implemented. Group homes lose contracts affecting “hundreds” of children, but the state has not released the names of the 16 providers or disclosed violations. Two teenage girls went missing from a Mesa group home and were found dead; the facility’s name has not been made public.

Where federal dollars flow to contractors with no public performance data. Where 5,703 children sit in unlicensed kinship care with “acknowledged oversight gaps.” The Attorney General’s office reports it has recovered or seized more than $139 million in the Medicaid fraud cases since 2023.

🎯 PHASE 1: IMMEDIATE PRESSURE (NEXT 72 HOURS)

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📞 YOUR ARIZONA CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION:

SENATORS:

• Mark Kelly (D)** - 202-224-2235

• Ruben Gallego (D)** - 202-224-4521

REPRESENTATIVES:

• Abraham J. Hamadeh (R)** - 202-225-4576

• Andy Biggs (R)** - 202-225-2635

• David Schweikert (R)** - 202-225-2190

• Elijah Crane (R)** - 202-225-3361

• Greg Stanton (D)** - 202-225-9888

• Juan Ciscomani (R)** - 202-225-2542

• Paul A. Gosar (R)** - 202-225-2315

• Yassamin Ansari (D)** - 202-225-4065

“CALL SCRIPT (60 seconds):”

“I’m calling about Arizona’s child welfare crisis. In 2023, neglect or abuse contributed to the deaths of 116 Arizona children, according to the state’s child fatality review. A 2025 state audit found that in fiscal year 2024, DCS entered findings past the 45-day legal deadline for 51% of noncriminal abuse and neglect reports, and the department pointed to low staffing, high caseloads and investigator turnover in some counties. I’m demanding [Representative Name] immediately:

1. Request a GAO investigation into Arizona DCS federal fund compliance

2. Demand HHS produce all monitoring reports for Arizona contractors

3. Introduce legislation requiring public disclosure of child welfare contractor performance data

I would be grateful for a written response within 15 business days describing any steps underway. Thank you for your work on behalf of Arizona’s children.”

📧 EMAIL TEMPLATE (Copy-Paste Ready):

Subject: Request for federal review of Arizona child welfare oversight

Dear [Representative/Senator Name],

I am writing to demand immediate federal intervention in Arizona’s Department of Child Safety following documented evidence of:

• An estimated $2.5 billion in Medicaid behavioral health fraud (2019-2023); more than $139 million recovered or seized so far, per the Attorney General

• 116 child deaths in 2023 where neglect or abuse was a contributing factor (Arizona Child Fatality Review Program)

• Investigation findings entered after the 45-day legal deadline for 51% of noncriminal reports in FY2024 (Arizona Auditor General)

• 60.2% of identified child sex trafficking victims (189 of 309) were under DCS guardianship, per a 2023 Mercy Care report

• A 2018 $15 million claim by a former foster youth, and a separate lawsuit over a child scalded in an adoptive home after DCS placement (Arizona Daily Star)

The Arizona Auditor General made 58 recommendations to DCS in six special audits between 2016 and 2021, and by August 2023 the department had fully implemented 16 of them. In a 2025 follow-up, DCS reported it was working on 14 more. Funding matters, and so does following through on recommendations.

I am requesting you take the following actions within 15 days:

1. Request a Government Accountability Office investigation into HHS Administration for Children and Families monitoring of Arizona DCS

2. Demand HHS produce all federal compliance reviews, monitoring reports, and corrective action plans for Arizona child welfare contractors

3. Co-sponsor or introduce legislation requiring public disclosure of performance metrics for all child welfare contractors receiving federal funds

4. Request the HHS Office of Inspector General investigate whether behavioral health billing fraud affected any children in DCS care

I expect a written response detailing specific actions taken. Arizona’s children have been failed by state oversight. Federal accountability is the last line of defense.

Respectfully demanding action,

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Phone]

[Your Email]

🎯 PHASE 1: IMMEDIATE PRESSURE (NEXT 72 HOURS)

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📞 YOUR ARIZONA CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION:

SENATORS:

• Mark Kelly (D)** - 202-224-2235

• Ruben Gallego (D)** - 202-224-4521

REPRESENTATIVES:

• Abraham J. Hamadeh (R)** - 202-225-4576

• Andy Biggs (R)** - 202-225-2635

• David Schweikert (R)** - 202-225-2190

• Elijah Crane (R)** - 202-225-3361

• Greg Stanton (D)** - 202-225-9888

• Juan Ciscomani (R)** - 202-225-2542

• Paul A. Gosar (R)** - 202-225-2315

• Yassamin Ansari (D)** - 202-225-4065

“CALL SCRIPT (60 seconds):”

“I’m calling about Arizona’s child welfare crisis. In 2023, neglect or abuse contributed to the deaths of 116 Arizona children, according to the state’s child fatality review. A 2025 state audit found that in fiscal year 2024, DCS entered findings past the 45-day legal deadline for 51% of noncriminal abuse and neglect reports, and the department pointed to low staffing, high caseloads and investigator turnover in some counties.

I’m demanding [Representative Name] immediately:

1. Request a GAO investigation into Arizona DCS federal fund compliance

2. Demand HHS produce all monitoring reports for Arizona contractors

3. Introduce legislation requiring public disclosure of child welfare contractor performance data

I would be grateful for a written response within 15 business days describing any steps underway. Thank you for your work on behalf of Arizona’s children.”

📧 EMAIL TEMPLATE (Copy-Paste Ready):

Subject: Request for federal review of Arizona child welfare oversight

Dear [Representative/Senator Name],

I am writing to demand immediate federal intervention in Arizona’s Department of Child Safety following documented evidence of:

• An estimated $2.5 billion in Medicaid behavioral health fraud (2019-2023); more than $139 million recovered or seized so far, per the Attorney General

• 116 child deaths in 2023 where neglect or abuse was a contributing factor (Arizona Child Fatality Review Program)

• Investigation findings entered after the 45-day legal deadline for 51% of noncriminal reports in FY2024 (Arizona Auditor General)

• 60.2% of identified child sex trafficking victims (189 of 309) were under DCS guardianship, per a 2023 Mercy Care report

• A 2018 $15 million claim by a former foster youth, and a separate lawsuit over a child scalded in an adoptive home after DCS placement (Arizona Daily Star)

The Arizona Auditor General made 58 recommendations to DCS in six special audits between 2016 and 2021, and by August 2023 the department had fully implemented 16 of them. In a 2025 follow-up, DCS reported it was working on 14 more. Funding matters, and so does following through on recommendations.

I am requesting you take the following actions within 15 days:

1. Request a Government Accountability Office investigation into HHS Administration for Children and Families monitoring of Arizona DCS

2. Demand HHS produce all federal compliance reviews, monitoring reports, and corrective action plans for Arizona child welfare contractors

3. Co-sponsor or introduce legislation requiring public disclosure of performance metrics for all child welfare contractors receiving federal funds

4. Request the HHS Office of Inspector General investigate whether behavioral health billing fraud affected any children in DCS care

I expect a written response detailing specific actions taken. Arizona’s children have been failed by state oversight. Federal accountability is the last line of defense.

Respectfully demanding action,

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Phone]

[Your Email]

📋 PHASE 2: TRANSPARENCY OFFENSIVE

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🔍 FOIA REQUEST #1: HHS Administration for Children and Families

Target: HHS ACF monitoring reports for Arizona DCS

Law: Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. § 552)

Send to: ACF FOIA Officer, 330 C Street SW, Washington, DC 20201

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FOIA REQUEST TEMPLATE (Copy-Paste Ready):

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Email]

[Today’s Date]

FOIA Officer

Administration for Children and Families

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

330 C Street SW

Washington, DC 20201

RE: Freedom of Information Act Request – Arizona DCS Federal Monitoring Records

Dear FOIA Officer:

Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. § 552), I request copies of the following records related to the Arizona Department of Child Safety and federal grant recipients operating in Arizona:

1. All Child and Family Services Review (CFSR) reports, Program Improvement Plans, and monitoring correspondence for Arizona (2019-2025)

2. All federal compliance monitoring reports, site visit documentation, and corrective action plans for:

• Catholic Charities Community Services

• Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest

3. All HHS correspondence with AHCCCS regarding the 2019-2023 behavioral health billing fraud and any effect on children in DCS custody

4. All grant performance reports, outcome data, and quarterly monitoring submissions from Arizona DCS contractors receiving Administration for Children and Families funding (2019-2025)

5. All documentation of federal actions taken in response to the Arizona Child Fatality Review Program’s finding of 116 neglect/abuse-related child deaths in 2023

I request these records in electronic format. I am a private citizen seeking information for personal use and not for commercial purposes. I request a waiver of fees pursuant to 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(4)(A)(iii), as disclosure is in the public interest and will contribute significantly to public understanding of child welfare system accountability.

If any portions of this request are denied, please provide a detailed justification citing specific exemptions. I expect a response within 20 business days as required by law.

Sincerely,

[Your Signature]

[Your Name]

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WHY THIS MATTERS: HHS is legally required to monitor state compliance with federal child welfare standards. Records will show what HHS knew and what support it offered. If they didn’t know, that’s monitoring failure. Either way, these records will expose it.

🔍 STATE RECORDS REQUEST: Arizona Department of Child Safety

Target: DCS placement records and contractor performance data

Law: Arizona Public Records Law (A.R.S. § 39-121 et seq.)

Send to: Arizona DCS Public Records Unit

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ARIZONA PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST TEMPLATE:

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Email]

[Today’s Date]

Public Records Unit

Arizona Department of Child Safety

3003 N. Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85012

RE: Public Records Request – DCS Contractor Performance and Placement Records

Dear Public Records Officer:

Pursuant to the Arizona Public Records Law (A.R.S. § 39-121 et seq.), I request copies of the following records:

1. All contracts, amendments, and performance metrics for Catholic Charities Community Services and Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest providing child welfare services (2019-2025)

2. The names of the 16 group home providers whose contracts were not renewed in May 2024, and all documentation of violations leading to non-renewal

3. The name of the Mesa group home from which two teenage girls went missing in January 2023 (found deceased two weeks later), including all incident reports, staffing records, and licensing inspection reports

4. All incident reports, placement records, and investigation documentation related to the child scalded over more than 70% of her body in a December 2016 adoptive placement made through DCS

5. All licensing inspection reports, complaint investigations, and enforcement actions for facilities housing children in DCS custody (2019-2025)

6. Monthly reports of children missing from DCS custody (2019-2025), including law enforcement entry timelines and recovery documentation

7. All documentation of DCS responses to the 58 Arizona Auditor General recommendations issued between 2016 and 2021

I request these records in electronic format. Pursuant to A.R.S. § 39-121.01(D), I request a fee waiver as disclosure is in the public interest and I am not seeking records for commercial purpose.

If any portions are claimed exempt, please provide a detailed legal justification for each redaction. I expect a response within the timeframes required by Arizona law.

Sincerely,

[Your Signature]

[Your Name]

WHY THIS MATTERS: Basic accountability information is not yet public. Group home names. Contractor performance. Incident reports. If they claim privacy exemptions, we create a public record of their refusal to disclose how they’re spending taxpayer money to endanger children.

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🗳️ PHASE 3: ELECTORAL ACCOUNTABILITY

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🎯 PRIMARY TARGETS:

Governor Katie Hobbs - Executive authority over DCS

• Next Election: 2026 gubernatorial race

• Lever: Democratic primary challenge or general election vulnerability

• Message: “Neglect or abuse contributed to the deaths of 116 Arizona children in 2023. What support do families and caseworkers need to prevent the next loss?”

Strategy for Precinct Committees:

RESOLUTION LANGUAGE (Bring to your next precinct meeting):

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RESOLUTION DEMANDING ARIZONA CHILD WELFARE ACCOUNTABILITY

WHEREAS the Arizona Child Fatality Review Program found that neglect or abuse contributed to the deaths of 116 children in Arizona in 2023; and

WHEREAS, the Arizona Auditor General’s September 2025 special audit found that DCS entered investigation findings after the 45-day statutory deadline for 51% of noncriminal reports received in fiscal year 2024; and

WHEREAS, Arizona’s Medicaid program paid an estimated $2.5 billion to fraudulent behavioral health providers between 2019 and 2023, of which more than $139 million has been recovered or seized; and

WHEREAS, a 2023 Mercy Care report found that 60.2% of identified child sex trafficking victims were under DCS guardianship;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that this precinct committee demands Governor Katie Hobbs immediately:

1. Publicly disclose all child welfare contractor performance data

2. Implement all 42 unfixed Arizona Auditor General recommendations

3. Name the 16 group home providers whose contracts were not renewed and disclose all violations

4. Submit to quarterly public accountability hearings on DCS performance

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this committee will not support or endorse any candidate for state office who does not publicly commit to these accountability measures within 30 days.

Adopted this _ day of ______, 2026.

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🔥 RECALL OPTION:

Arizona allows recall of elected officials including the Governor. Requirements:

• Petition signatures equal to 25% of votes cast in last election for that office

• Must be in office at least 6 months

• Cannot recall within 6 months of end of term

Timeline: Hobbs elected November 2022, eligible for recall now.

Strategy: Build coalition of child welfare advocates, foster parent organizations, tribal governments, and anti-trafficking groups. Frame as bipartisan accountability issue.

👥 PHASE 4: GROUP MOBILIZATION

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FOR YOUR CHURCH/COMMUNITY GROUP:

Letter-Writing Party Guide:

• Set date: Sunday after services or weekday evening

• Print 20 copies of the email template above

• Provide addressed envelopes for all 10 congressional offices

• Goal: 100 letters in 2 hours

• Follow-up: Track responses, publish non-responders

Coordinated Call Day:

• Pick a date: Suggest Monday morning (flood their lines when staff arrives)

• Create group chat for coordination

• Goal: Each member calls all 10 offices in one day

• Report back: Who answered? What did they say? Who promised action?

FOR YOUR PRECINCT COMMITTEE:

Endorsement Leverage:

“This committee will not endorse any candidate for state legislature, corporation commission, or statewide office who does not publicly commit to:

1. Mandatory public disclosure of all child welfare contractor performance data

2. Criminal penalties for officials who fail to report missing children within 48 hours

3. Independent oversight board with subpoena power for DCS

4. Annual public hearings on child welfare contractor performance”

Primary Challenge Recruitment:

Identify candidates willing to run on child welfare accountability platform. Target state legislative districts with high foster care populations or recent child welfare failures.

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📢 PHASE 5: AMPLIFICATION & OVERSIGHT

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📰 LOCAL NEWS TIP TEMPLATE:

Subject: Story idea: Arizona child welfare records worth a closer look

Dear [Reporter/News Desk],

I am writing about oversight gaps in Arizona’s child welfare system. The state’s child fatality review found that neglect or abuse contributed to 116 child deaths in Arizona in 2023, and the state’s Medicaid program lost an estimated $2.5 billion to behavioral health fraud from 2019 to 2023.

Key evidence includes:

• Arizona Auditor General Special Audit 25-109 (September 2025): findings entered after the 45-day deadline for 51% of noncriminal FY2024 reports

• Arizona Child Fatality Review Program, Thirty-First Annual Report (116 neglect/abuse-related child deaths in 2023)

• Court filings in the 2018 $15 million foster care claim and the related scalding lawsuit

• The 2023 Mercy Care report on child sex trafficking in Arizona (189 of 309 victims under DCS guardianship)

This affects thousands of Arizona children currently in state care. I can provide full documentation and connect you with Project Milk Carton investigators who compiled this research from public records and federal databases.

Contact: [Your Name, Phone, Email]

📊 CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT REQUESTS:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability

Request GAO investigation into HHS monitoring of state child welfare systems

Contact: oversight.house.gov

Senate Finance Committee (jurisdiction over Medicaid)

Request review of whether the 2019-2023 Medicaid behavioral health fraud affected children in state care

Contact via Arizona Senators Kelly and Gallego

HHS Office of Inspector General

File complaint regarding ACF monitoring failures

Online: oig.hhs.gov/fraud/hotline

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💬 PHASE 6: PUBLIC COMMENT WARFARE

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🎯 ACTIVE HHS COMMENT PERIODS (USE THESE NOW):

1. “Restoring Flexibility in the Child Care and Development Fund”

Deadline: February 5, 2026

URL: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS_FRDOC_0001-1016

“COMMENT TEMPLATE:”

“I oppose any ‘flexibility’ that reduces oversight of child care providers receiving federal funds. Arizona’s experience demonstrates what happens when federal monitoring fails: state auditors found that investigation findings missed the 45-day legal deadline in 51% of noncriminal reports in fiscal year 2024, and neglect or abuse contributed to 116 child deaths in Arizona in 2023. Before HHS grants more ‘flexibility,’ it must mandate public disclosure of all contractor performance metrics and strengthen monitoring of states with documented child welfare failures. Flexibility works best when it comes with clear accountability.”

2. “Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability”

Deadline: February 28, 2026

URL: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-ONC-2025-0005-0001

“COMMENT TEMPLATE:”

“Any health data interoperability rule must include child welfare records. Arizona’s Department of Child Safety has open audit recommendations on locating children missing from care, missed the 45-day findings deadline for 51% of noncriminal reports in fiscal year 2024, according to the Auditor General, and a 2023 Mercy Care report found that 60.2% of identified child sex trafficking victims were under DCS guardianship, all while data systems failed to alert authorities. Federal interoperability standards must mandate real-time tracking of children in state custody, automatic alerts when investigation deadlines are approaching, and integrated data sharing between child welfare, law enforcement, and medical providers. Better connected data systems can help prevent harm to children in state care.”

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⏰ CRITICAL DEADLINES

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IMMEDIATE (This Week):

• Call all 10 congressional offices (Script above)

• Submit HHS public comments (deadlines: Feb 5 & Feb 28)

• File FOIA requests (HHS and Arizona DCS)

30 DAYS:

• Organize letter-writing party with church/community group

• Bring precinct committee resolution to next meeting

• Contact local news with investigation tip

60 DAYS:

• Follow up on FOIA requests (agencies must respond within 20 business days - if they don’t, that’s a story)

• Track congressional office responses (publish non-responders)

• Coordinate call day with community groups

90 DAYS:

• Evaluate recall petition viability if no action from Governor

• Identify primary challenge candidates for 2026 state legislature races

• Compile non-responsive officials for voter guide

2026 ELECTION CYCLE:

• Make this THE issue in every legislative race

• Demand debates include child welfare accountability questions

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🛡️ SHADOW PATRIOT

Project Milk Carton | projectmilkcarton.org

Every call you make, every FOIA you file, every letter you

write is a child who might be safer because you asked.

DO SOMETHING. NOW.

Project Milk Carton | projectmilkcarton.org

Corrections

Removed federal funding figures for two charities that did not match USAspending.

Removed unsupported claims about secrecy and campaign contributions.

Revised wording and title for accuracy and fairness (Oct 26, 2026).