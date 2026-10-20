This plan goes with our guide, The Second Predator: When “Help” for a Family in Crisis Comes With a Bill, and its video version.

When a family hits a crisis late at night, the first thing they find in a search might be a sales pitch. Schools, churches and parent groups can make sure they already have the real numbers. Families often act first: in 2025, 94% of public sextortion reports to NCMEC came from the child victim or their parent when the relationship was known. NCMEC received an average of 137 financial sextortion reports a day that year.

The goal is simple: every family in your group has the free numbers saved, and knows that real help never sends a bill.

Who does what

Coordinator (one volunteer): runs the plan and keeps a one-page log.

Approver: the principal, counselor, pastor or group president who signs off on what goes out.

Checker (a second volunteer): confirms every number and link against the official pages before anything is printed.

Distributors: whoever already runs your newsletter, bulletin, website, group text or front table.

The plan, in order

Get a yes. The coordinator brings this plan and the handout below to the approver. Ask to use channels you already have, not new ones. Check every number. The checker opens each official page and confirms the number, then writes the date in the log. Type addresses directly into the browser. The FBI warns that “sponsored” search results are usually paid imitators. Add your local police number. Get your police department’s non-emergency number from the department’s own website and write it on the handout. For a missing child, families should call local police first. Send it out three ways. For example, a newsletter or bulletin item, a printed handout at a front table or sign-in desk, and a group text. Take five minutes at a meeting you already hold. Back-to-school night, a parent meeting, a youth group or team parents’ meeting. Ask everyone to save the numbers in their phones right then. Follow up and re-check. Resend the short announcement after 30 days. Re-check every number once a year, or whenever an official page changes.

Ground rules for organizers: share information, not stories. Do not collect any family’s details, post about any child, or contact anyone you suspect. If someone tells you a child is in danger, call 911. If a family tells you about a crisis, point them to the numbers below and to police, and follow your organization’s existing reporting policy.

What it takes

These are planning estimates, not sourced figures:

People: two volunteers (coordinator and checker), plus your existing newsletter and meeting leads.

Time: about 2 hours to set up and check numbers, 5 minutes at each meeting, and about 1 hour a year to re-check.

Cost: printing only. Everything on the handout is free to families.

Ready-to-use handout

Short announcement (newsletter, bulletin or group text)

Families in crisis sometimes find paid “helpers” before they find real help. The real help is free. Save NCMEC’s 24-hour line, 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), and bookmark Take It Down and the CyberTipline. Anyone who asks for money up front to help is a scammer, the FTC says. Emergencies: call 911. Full handout at [front table / link].

How to tell it’s working

Track these in the coordinator’s log. None of them need any family’s personal information.

Reach: the number of channels used (target: three) and the number of handouts given out, compared with the number of families in your group.

Saved numbers: at each meeting, a show of hands for “Who saved the numbers just now?” Record the count and the attendance.

30-day check: an anonymous two-question poll in the follow-up: “Is NCMEC’s number in your phone?” and “Do you know where to report a fake helper?” Compare the yes rate with the first meeting.

Accuracy: the date each number was last checked. Every number checked within the past 12 months.

Repeat: the plan is on next year’s calendar, with a named coordinator.

If a measure is low, change the channel, not the message: try a different meeting, a printed card or a text.

Emergencies go to 911. Missing children go to local police first, then NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

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