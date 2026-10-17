In “Pick Your Seat”, we asked readers to pick one role that fits the time they really have. This companion guide is for groups: a congregation, a team, a block of neighbors. Shared work lasts longer than one person’s good intentions, because when one member has a hard month, someone else covers.

Every group needs one coordinator. That person makes the first call, keeps a simple shared list of who does what, and is the single contact the partner organization hears from. Pick a plan below.

1. Church or faith group: answer local needs on CarePortal

Who it fits: congregations that can gather goods or money quickly.

How it works: child-serving professionals vet needs and enter them into CarePortal, which emails or texts alerts to nearby churches. CarePortal says more than half of requests get a response in under 48 hours, so speed matters.

What the coordinator does: signs up “As a Church” and receives alerts.

First-month checklist:

Register the congregation.

Build a small response team that can say yes or no within a day.

Set a small fund or supply shelf.

Ask who on the team should take CarePortal’s training, since only trained response team members help deliver items alongside the professional.

Real time cost: CarePortal does not publish one. Planning estimate: a few hours per request answered.

Sample first call: “We’re registering our church. What training do our delivery volunteers need, and what needs come up most in our county?”

2. Team or club: become Safe Families Family Friends

Who it fits: sports teams, clubs and coworker groups with full schedules.

How it works: Family Friends may support Host Families by dropping off meals, providing childcare or supplying transportation. They also provide friendship and encouragement to parents.

What the coordinator does: finds a chapter on the Safe Families locations page and asks whether members can train together.

First-month checklist:

Real time cost: 3 hours of core training plus Family Friend mentoring training (Clearinghouse). After that, ask the chapter.

Sample first call: “Several of us want to be Family Friends together. When is the next training, and how could a team split meals and rides?”

3. Neighbor group: back a relative caregiver

Who it fits: neighbors who know a grandparent or other relative raising a child.

How it works: kinship navigator programs connect kin caregivers to benefits and services. Eligibility varies. Alabama’s program is open to kinship families regardless of child welfare agency involvement, while Kentucky’s offers short-term navigation for caregivers identified for placement by the state child welfare agency.

What the coordinator does: asks the caregiver first. Help only with their invitation, and keep the child’s details private.

First-month checklist:

With the caregiver, find their state on the list.

Offer rides or company for appointments.

Set up a meal or yard-work rotation.

Real time cost: the list does not state one. Planning estimate: one or two hours per helper per month.

Sample first call (made by or with the caregiver): “I’m raising my relative’s child. What services can I get, and do I qualify?”

4. Any group: sponsor one CASA/GAL advocate

Who it fits: a group with one member ready for the biggest commitment on this list.

How it works: CASA/GAL volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for children’s best interests and stay until the child is in a safe, permanent home.

What the coordinator does: helps the volunteer find a program through the National CASA/GAL program finder, then organizes the group to cover that person’s errands, meals or childcare. The group never contacts the child or discusses the case.

First-month checklist:

Volunteer applies and completes screening.

Group sets a support schedule for training weeks.

Real time cost: more than 30 hours of training before working with a child, plus 12 hours of continuing education each year. At one local program, volunteers spend 10 to 15 hours a month on a case for about 18 to 24 months.

Sample first call: “I’d like to become a CASA volunteer. When does the next training class start?”

5. Not sure which fits? Call 211

Who it fits: any group that wants a local referral first.

How it works: 211 connects callers to local help, and every call is confidential. It also lists caregiver resources.

What the coordinator does: calls, takes notes and brings two or three options back to the group.

First-month checklist:

Make the call.

Pick one option as a group.

Make that organization’s first call.

Real time cost: planning estimate: under an hour for the call.

Sample first call: “Our group wants to help foster or kinship families in our county. Who needs volunteers?”

Keeping the group going

The following rhythm is a planning suggestion, not a program rule.

Months 1 to 2: sign up, screen and train.

Months 3 to 11: rotate tasks monthly so no one burns out. Keep a shared calendar.

Every quarter: the coordinator checks in with the partner organization and asks, “What’s working, and what do you need from us next?”

Month 12: decide together whether to renew, switch seats or add a second.

Commitments can outlast a year. Safe Families aims to keep in touch with families for 6 to 12 months after children return home, and CASA cases at one program last about 18 to 24 months.

If a child is in danger

If a child is in danger right now, call 911. Report a missing child to law enforcement first, then call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST. To talk through a worry about abuse, call or text Childhelp at 1-800-422-4453, available 24/7. Childhelp is not a reporting line, so to make a report, contact your state’s child protective services.

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