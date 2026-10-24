[DRAFT - NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL AN OFFICER APPROVES]

A foster care case file is one of the most private documents a child will ever have. In Arizona, more than 150,000 reports about those cases were just copied by criminals.

The facts below come from the Arizona Supreme Court’s own cybersecurity alert page, which we read on October 7, 2026. The court’s first public notice went out on September 25. We posted it on our website’s news feed.

What happened

The attack appears to have started Thursday, September 24, 2026, around 11:30 in the morning. Court IT staff shut it down less than two hours after spotting it.

The evidence so far points to a court employee clicking a link in a phishing email.

The attackers reached backup files and copied them. The court says no records were deleted or changed, and court proceedings and orders are not affected.

Chief Justice Ann Timmer alerted the public the next day and has spoken with the FBI, which is involved. State and federal law enforcement were contacted.

As of the page we read, the court says it has no evidence the copied data has been shared, and it is not clear how much of it is easily readable.

What was in the foster care files

The copied files include more than 150,000 reports from the Foster Care Review Board, going back to 2010. The board is a panel of citizen volunteers that reviews dependency cases (cases where a child is under court protection) and sends recommendations to the juvenile judge.

The court says those reports can contain general case and child information, the case documents the board reviewed, the names and statements of interested parties, the board’s findings in 11 categories, and its recommendations to the court, to the Department of Child Safety and to parents. They do not contain addresses or phone numbers.

About 8,000 children are in Arizona foster care today. The court says active dependency cases are not affected, and that it notified the Department of Child Safety, attorneys including public defenders, juvenile presiding judges and board members.

Two other sets of records were also copied: active and inactive protective orders, and the court’s debt collection program, which holds names, case numbers and Social Security numbers for about 1.3 million people with court debts over 30 years.

What the court did after

By its own account, the court contained the attack in under two hours, told the public the next day, brought in the FBI, and posted a plain-language page that says what was taken and what to do.

What we will be watching

Whether any of the copied data surfaces, and whether the court says so.

What the court changes so that one clicked link cannot reach backup files again.

Whether families with a Foster Care Review Board file are told directly.

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What you can do

If you have been part of an Arizona court case, foster care case or court debt, check whether your information was involved at apps.azcourts.gov/edbn. Put a freeze on your credit at Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. It is free and you can lift it any time. The court recommends this. If you get a text or email claiming to be from the court, know that real alerts come from the court’s email address shown on its alert page, or by text from 83958. Anything else, do not click. Questions: the court’s help desk is 602-452-3519 or 800-720-7743, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are a foster parent or former foster youth in Arizona, ask your caseworker or attorney whether your file was in the copied set. You have a right to ask. Share this article, especially with Arizona families.

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