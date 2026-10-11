The country does not have enough foster homes. By the federal government’s own count in July 2026, there were 57 licensed foster homes for every 100 children in foster care. One reason willing families never make it to the finish line is the paperwork. Louisiana just changed how that paperwork works. This article goes with the news item on our website

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What Louisiana did

On October 7, 2026, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) opened an online system called HomeReady for families who want to foster or to care for a relative’s child. The agency announced it on October 6.

According to DCFS, a family can now:

fill out the application on a computer or a phone;

take a picture of a document with a phone and upload it;

see the training and other steps still owed, and check them off;

watch the application move along, from any device.

DCFS Secretary Rebecca Harris said in the announcement that every child deserves a safe, stable home, and that the goal is to connect children to the right home as quickly as possible with less paper for staff to chase.

The platform runs on software from Binti, a private company whose products are used by child welfare agencies in 36 states and the District of Columbia, by the company’s count. Louisiana has not published what it is paying for the system or how the contract was awarded.

Why it matters

Louisiana is one of 52 states and territories that joined “A Home for Every Child,” a federal push by the Administration for Children and Families to close the gap between foster homes and children who need them. The idea behind an online application is simple: fewer trips to an office, fewer lost forms, and fewer families giving up halfway.

Whether it works is a question for next year, not today.

What we will be watching

Does certification actually get faster? DCFS has not published how long it takes now.

How many families start an application online, and how many finish?

Project Milk Carton has no relationship with Binti or with Louisiana DCFS and received nothing for this article.

What you can do

If you live in Louisiana and have thought about fostering, go to dcfs.louisiana.gov/get-started-with-homeready and read the first page. That is step one. If you have questions, call DCFS customer service at 1-877-752-3237. Not in Louisiana? Search your state’s name plus “become a foster parent” and see how many steps it takes. If it looks hard, tell your state lawmaker. They can ask the agency why. Share this with one family you know who has room at the table.

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