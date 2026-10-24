In California, many foster homes are not recruited by the county. They are recruited, trained and supported by nonprofit foster family agencies that work under contract with the county. When one of those agencies closes, every family it supports has to land somewhere else.

GV Wire reported on October 1, 2026 that about 30 of these agencies closed across the state in 2024 and 2025, most of them in 2025. The reason is not scandal. It is insurance. We posted it on our website’s news feed.

What happened

In 2024, the Nonprofits Insurance Alliance, described in the story as the country’s largest nonprofit insurer, said it would stop renewing policies for many California foster family agencies. The trigger was a state law change that made the agencies share liability in child sexual abuse lawsuits alongside governments and school districts.

Premiums for agencies that could still get coverage doubled or tripled, according to the report.

In 2025, the state put up $31.5 million to help agencies pay premiums. GV Wire quoted Fresno County’s social services director saying about $5.5 million of it was left; CalMatters had reported in March that the fund had run out. Either way, the state put in nothing new for 2026-27 (see the update below).

When agencies closed, other agencies took about 70 percent of their homes and counties took about 30 percent. The state says no child or placement was affected.

In the Central Valley, Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties lost five agencies between them. The largest closure in the state was Fresno’s Golden State Family Services, with 93 homes. Data in the story show 77 of those families moved to other agencies or to the county. The story does not say where the other 16 went.

Tulare County’s Health and Human Services Agency told GV Wire that 22 homes from closed agencies became county homes, and that the county focused on keeping roughly 200 children in place from March 2025 to August 2026.

Fresno County’s director of social services, Sanja Bugay, said the county has about 1,500 people in its foster system, including about 200 young adults ages 18 to 20, and that the state never raised the rates counties pay agencies even as insurance costs climbed.

The article also notes that Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 577, which he called a “first step toward reform,” and that other new laws this year shield school districts and counties from some damages but not foster family agencies.

Why it matters

The homes did not disappear. The system that recruits and supports them is thinning out. Adrienne Shilton of the California Alliance of Child and Family Services warned in the story that if closures continue, counties could reach a “tipping point” where no other agency has room to take the families.

By the accounts in the story, this is a money and law problem, not a people problem. The foster parents are still there. The counties are absorbing what they can. What happens next depends on whether the state renews the insurance help, and on the new laws the story mentions, which were passed too recently to judge.

What we will be watching

Update, October 24, 2026. The one-time money is gone. CalMatters reported in March 2026 that the $31.5 million had run out and that Assemblymember James Ramos and Senator María Elena Durazo had asked for another $30 million. The Legislative Analyst’s Office summary of the 2026-27 budget, dated October 8, 2026, lists the agency insurance money as one-time and says it does not continue this year. Nothing new was added. The next chance is the Governor’s budget proposal in January.

Whether the January budget proposal puts money toward agency insurance, and how much.

Whether more agencies close, and where their families go.

What we did not include

The GV Wire story also covers a dispute over fraudulent abuse claims and a separate local audit. Those are serious matters with their own documentation. We kept this article to the insurance and funding facts.

What you can do

Open your home through your county. When an agency closes, its families have to land somewhere, and the county is the landing spot. Call California’s foster care line at 1-800-KIDS-4-US (1-800-543-7487), or find your county office in the state’s county directory, and ask for the Resource Family Approval program. Ask your two state lawmakers for the money before January. Type your address at findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov and email both. You can copy this: “I live in your district. The one-time $31.5 million that kept foster family agencies insured has run out, and the current budget has no replacement. Please support new relief funding in the January budget, and a lasting fix to the insurance problem, so foster agencies in our county stop closing. Thank you.” Stand with one child while the adults sort this out. A CASA volunteer stays with one foster child through their court case, including when their home changes. You must be 21, take 30 hours of training, and give 10 to 15 hours a month. Find your local program at californiacasa.org/casalocator. Ask your county supervisors for one number. Email your Board of Supervisors or speak at public comment: “How many agency foster homes in our county have closed since 2024, and did every child stay placed? Please publish it.” Counties say no children lost their homes. A public number keeps that true. If you foster through an agency, don’t wait for the letter. Ask whether its insurance is renewed for next year. If the answer is no, or “we don’t know yet,” call your county now about transferring your approval, before the scramble. Share this article with one person in California who has ever said, “I’ve thought about fostering.”

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