Hi friends,

If you mainly read Project Milk Carton here on Substack, you might not see what I’ve been doing on our other channels. In October I started showing up as myself, under the label “From the CEO’s Desk,” on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, and in our Substack Notes. I’m not only sharing news. I’m asking heartfelt questions and trying to meet people where they live.

I want this to feel personal. I am out here talking with you. I want to hear from you, and I want us to work through some of the bigger questions together.

The questions I asked

The first question I asked was a simple one: where do kids feel safest today? At home, at school, with friends, or online. It was meant as a conversation starter, a way to begin talking about the world kids are growing up in.

I also asked you to tell me one win, big or small, and I shared a number that still gives me hope. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says it assisted with 32,167 missing-child cases in 2025, and 90% of those children were recovered. Behind every one of those cases is a parent, an investigator, a neighbor or a volunteer who kept going.

I asked you to finish a sentence: “I wish everyone knew…” and I went first. Here is my answer: I wish everyone knew that NCMEC’s Team HOPE offers free, phone-based peer support from trained volunteers with lived experience, for families of missing or exploited children. The number is 866-305-HOPE (4673). That is the kind of help I want more people to have in their pocket.

I offered a simple thank-you: “Shoutout to foster parents: the late-night pickups, the paperwork, the patience. I see you. Thank you.”

And I left a short note for anyone who works with children and families: save this for a hard day. You matter, small steps count, and you are not alone.

A story that stayed with me

I also shared a true story from Kansas. This spring, Susan's Kids and EmberHope hosted a care drive so children entering care would not have to carry their things in a trash bag. Neighbors collected more than 4,000 donated items, more than triple the year before, and a partner organization sent more than 2,200 bags. I shared it because it is the kind of local love I want more people to see, and to copy where they live.

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What else we put in your hands

We published 256 Pages a Year: The Child Welfare Paperwork Rule You Can Comment On Until November 4. It walked through a federal paperwork rule that affects child welfare work, and it pointed readers to the official comment window while that window was still open. The comment period has now closed. If you read it and sent a comment, thank you. Work like that is why we write here: so you have the map in time to use it.

There are other milestones I want to tell you about properly. I’ll save those for next month’s note, when I can give them the room they deserve.

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I want to hear the questions on your mind

One reader asked whether the path to adopting children from foster care is becoming more practical when those children do not want to return to a violent or unstable home. We answered that question, and I was glad for it. That is the kind of dialogue I want more of. This month is National Adoption Month, so the question fits the season too.

Between now and the end of the year, I will keep asking. I would love to hear from you in the comments here: what question do you want me to take out to our channels? What do you wish someone would ask, out loud, so more people could think it through together?

If a question is a good one to put out publicly, I will ask it. We will invite a real conversation. I cannot promise I will use every suggestion, and I will not put anything out that would put a child or an open case at risk. But I am listening, and I want this to be a two-way street.

Please don’t share names or details about a child or an open case in the comments. Just your heart. Keeping kids safe includes keeping their stories private.

You can always find our latest updates on our news page. If you’d like notes like this in your inbox, you’re welcome to subscribe.

Thank you for reading, and for being part of this.

Melody

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