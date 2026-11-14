Hi friends,

I want to tell you, in my own words, how Project Milk Carton writes, and why that matters.

We work from public records. Then we turn those records into plain language, so a parent, a caseworker, a pastor, or a judge can see the same facts without needing a specialist’s vocabulary. That is the heart of our work: public-records transparency, plain-language Decision Chains guides that show how decisions get made, and free research and tools for families and for the people who serve kids.

We do this because the people around a child often see only part of that child’s picture. A caseworker sees the case file. A school sees the classroom. A church sees the family on Sunday. A court sees the docket. A nonprofit sees the program it runs. Each is doing real work, usually with the best knowledge they have. What is often missing is a way to put those pieces together. That is the gap we try to fill.

I also want to say this plainly. The staff in child welfare agencies work under heavy caseloads, tight budgets, and information that lives in separate offices and does not always travel with the child. Most of them are doing their best for children every day. We want these agencies, and the people in them, to succeed. Project Milk Carton is not an investigator, and we are not here to point a finger at a villain. We are here to help the work get clearer, and to empower families and the professionals beside them with information they can actually use.

This fall I asked us to go back through some of our earlier research and make sure the writing matches that standard. Some of that work corrected facts, and some of it changed our tone. Both matter, because accuracy and respect belong together. Public records, good faith, and a real hope that this work can go better for kids are the standard I want you to know us by.

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If you want a place to start, here are three pieces I recommend.

Following the $30.5 Billion: Who Is Funded When Children Enter Care is a plain guide to annual child welfare spending, and what that spending rewards. It is for anyone who has ever wondered who is funded when a child enters care.

When Court Orders Aren’t Enough looks at what decades of federal court oversight of state child welfare agencies have found, what funding rules reward, and what helps reforms last. We updated it this week so every claim rests on the record.

Follow the Money explains how federal adoption incentive awards work, and what they measure. Parts of it are technical, and that is the point. The formula is public. It should be understandable.

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If you work in child welfare, I hope you will find these useful, and I hope you will tell me where we can be clearer. If you are a parent, a foster parent, a neighbor, or someone who simply cares, I hope they help you see how child welfare works, with more light and less heat.

You can always find our latest updates on our news page. If you’d like notes like this in your inbox, you’re welcome to subscribe.

Thank you for reading, and for being part of this.

Melody

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If you enjoyed this work and feel encouraged by transparency like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Project Milk Carton here on Substack, or donate at Project Milk Carton Inc.

Your support helps us turn information into action for children and families by:

keeping high-risk and missing children visible

identifying gaps in the systems responsible for protecting them

giving families and communities clear, usable information they can act on

supporting education, outreach, and practical community-based solutions

maintaining the public-data and open source work that makes this accountability possible

building tools and resources designed to help communities protect children before they disappear into a system

Most importantly, please share this article.

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Transparency survives when ordinary people help spread information.

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Project Milk Carton | 501(c)(3) | EIN: 33-1323547