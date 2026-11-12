Giving Tuesday is Tuesday, December 1, and I want to tell you now, plainly, why Project Milk Carton exists.

The people who protect children are working blind. Caseworkers, schools, churches, shelters, courts and nonprofits all touch the same child, but they rarely talk to each other. Each one sees a piece of the picture. A caseworker carrying too many cases makes a call based on partial information. The next person builds on that call, and the next one builds on theirs. Parents often don’t know their rights. Agencies don’t share what they know. Nobody is doing anything wrong on purpose. There just isn’t a common playbook that connects all the places that need to be connected.

And when those pieces don’t fit together, it’s the kids who pay for it.

That’s the gap we fill. We pull the scattered public records together, map out how decisions actually get made from one step to the next, and put it into plain language that families and the people who serve them can actually use.

Here’s what that looks like:

We connect the pieces. Our Decision Chains guides show, step by step, how one decision in the child-welfare system leads to the next, and where things tend to go wrong. A caseworker, a pastor, a teacher or a parent can see the whole chain, not just their link in it.

We help families know their rights. When a family is pulled into the system, they’re usually scared and confused. We explain what’s happening, what they’re entitled to, and what questions to ask, before it’s too late to ask them. We empower them.

We give overworked organizations a head start. Most child-serving groups don’t have the time or staff to dig through policy, funding records and state rules. We do that work for them and hand it back in a form they can use the same day.

We follow the money and the decisions. We read the public records on how these systems are funded and run, and we report what we find, so communities can ask better questions.

It’s all free. No paywall, no fee, for anyone.

We’re a small, volunteer-led nonprofit, and there’s no big donor behind us. This Giving Tuesday, we’re asking you to join us with a monthly gift of $10, $25 or $50. Our goal is 100 monthly supporters by December 31. A monthly gift lets us plan ahead and keep this work free for the people who need it most.

You don’t have to wait until December 1. If you’d like to start now, choose Monthly on our giving page, then pick your amount.

Give monthly to Project Milk Carton

Can you match? If you, your church or your business would match gifts at any amount, write to me at ceo@projectmilkcarton.org. We’ll announce every match on Giving Tuesday.

Already a paid subscriber here? Thank you. You’re already standing with us.

Donations to Project Milk Carton Inc. are 100% tax-deductible (501(c)(3), EIN 33-1323547).

Can’t give right now? Forward this to one person who cares about kids. That helps too.

Thank you,

Melody Jennings

Chief Executive Officer, Project Milk Carton

projectmilkcarton.org • facebook.com/ProjectMilkCarton • X @P_MilkCarton • YouTube @ProjectMilkCarton • Bluesky @projectmilkcarton.bsky.social

If you enjoyed this work and feel encouraged by transparency like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Project Milk Carton here on Substack, or donate at Project Milk Carton Inc.

Your support helps us turn information into action for children and families by:

keeping high-risk and missing children visible

identifying gaps in the systems responsible for protecting them

giving families and communities clear, usable information they can act on

supporting education, outreach, and practical community-based solutions

maintaining the public-data and open source work that makes this accountability possible

building tools and resources designed to help communities protect children before they disappear into a system

Most importantly, please share this article.

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Transparency survives when ordinary people help spread information.

Informed communities protect children.

ALL paid subscriptions are 100% tax-deductible.

Project Milk Carton | 501(c)(3) | EIN: 33-1323547

Written with help from ARIA, PMC’s AI assistant, and checked by our team.