PMC has spent months documenting where the child welfare system and its money go wrong. That work matters. But a report cannot sit in a courtroom with a scared kid, and a critique cannot drive a toddler to day care. People do that.

The need is big. On September 30, 2024, there were 328,947 children in U.S. foster care, and 127,449 of them (39%) were living with relatives or kin, according to preliminary federal AFCARS estimates. Outside the system, about 2.5 million children are raised by grandparents, other relatives or close family friends. Families are already carrying most of this load. The rest of us can help them carry it.

You do not have to do everything. You have to pick one seat that fits the time you really have, not the time you wish you had. Here is who can do what, what it costs in time, and the first call to make this week.

The grandparent

The seat: respite care, which means giving a foster family a break for an evening or a weekend.

The real time cost: rules differ by state. In Kentucky, for example, a respite provider who is not a licensed foster parent needs a background check and a two-hour state-approved training.

First call this week: your county child welfare office or local foster parent association. Say: “I’d like to be an approved respite provider for foster families. What training and background checks do you need from me?”

Maybe you already said yes, and a grandchild arrived with a bag of clothes and a court date. Then your seat is getting help for yourself. Kinship navigator programs connect relative caregivers to support groups, services and benefits. Find your state on that list and say: “I’m raising my grandchildren. What help can I get?”

The busy parent

The seat: supplies, meals and rides. A relative who says yes on short notice may suddenly need another bed, car seats and safety items, as PMC described in its Qualifying Room post. Safe Families for Children has a role built for full households: Family Friends, who drop off meals, provide childcare or give rides for families in crisis. The federal Title IV-E Prevention Services Clearinghouse rates Safe Families a “supported” practice (reviewed July 2025), the rating level used under the Family First Prevention Services Act.

The real time cost: a 3-hour core training, then single tasks that fit your month. A sports team, carpool or school group that already meets every week can run one supply drive in a single season.

First call this week: the Safe Families locations page to find a chapter, or 211 to find a local foster closet. Say: “Our team wants to run one drive. What do new placements need right now?”

The working parent with weekends

The seat: mentoring. MENTOR says more than 1 in 3 young people grow up without a mentor. Kids in hard situations often lack a steady adult who just keeps showing up. You can be that adult.

The real time cost: Big Brothers Big Sisters says a Big needs about an hour a week. Local agencies vary. One, in Michigan’s Capital Region, asks community matches to meet 2 to 4 times a month for a few hours, for at least 12 months.

First call this week: the Become a Big form, which routes you to a local agency. Say: “I’d like to be a mentor. How long until I could be matched?”

The retiree

The seat: a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) or guardian ad litem (GAL). A judge appoints you to speak up for one child’s best interests in court. There are over 79,000 volunteers in 48 states and D.C., and more are needed.

The real time cost: this is the biggest ask on the list. Volunteers complete more than 30 hours of training before working with a child, plus 12 hours of continuing education each year. At one local program, CASA of Lancaster County, volunteers spend 10 to 15 hours a month on a case and stay about 18 to 24 months. A retiree has what that job needs most: steady time.

A second seat: federal law requires each state that takes the grant to run at least three citizen review panels of community volunteers who examine how child protection is working and recommend fixes. A federal report using 2010 to 2011 data counted 348 panels. In New York, members hold about five meetings a year, 1 to 2.5 hours each. Most people have never heard of these seats. They need people who ask good questions.

First call this week: pick your state on the National CASA/GAL program finder and ask when the next training class starts. Or call your state child welfare agency and ask, “Who coordinates your citizen review panels?”

The person with almost no time

The seat: one need, met once. On CarePortal, caseworkers post vetted needs for a child or family, and nearby churches and neighbors answer them. By its own count, the network met 44,511 requests in 2025. You answer one request, deliver the item, and you’re done.

The real time cost: an hour.

First call this week: sign up on CarePortal, or call 211 and say: “I have one hour this month. Which local group helps foster or kinship families, and what do they need right now?”

Time to seat: a quick chart

One hour, once: Answer one CarePortal request (CarePortal)

About an hour a week: Mentor (Big Brothers Big Sisters) (BBBS)

A 3-hour training, then single tasks: Safe Families Family Friend (Clearinghouse)

An evening or weekend now and then: Respite provider (state rules vary) (Kentucky example)

About five meetings a year: Citizen review panel (New York example) (NY panels)

10 to 15 hours a month: CASA/GAL volunteer (one local program) (CASA of Lancaster County)

The young people who age out

Some kids never get a seat at a family table at all. In federal fiscal year 2024, 15,379 young people left foster care through “emancipation”, the official word for reaching adulthood without a permanent family.

There is federal help. Through the Chafee program’s Education and Training Vouchers, states can give up to $5,000 a year toward college or job training. Money helps, but a young adult on their own also needs someone to call. A mentor who stays past 18, or a CASA volunteer who asks what the plan is after the last hearing, can matter as much as a check.

Your one move this week

Criticism tells us where the cracks are. People fill them. Find the seat above that matches your real calendar, and make that one call before Sunday.

Got a group? Read Five Ways a Group Can Adopt One Seat for Kids in Care.

If a child is in danger right now, call 911. To report abuse or neglect, contact your state’s child protective services. To talk through a worry first, call or text Childhelp at 1-800-422-4453.

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