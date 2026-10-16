Louisiana moved foster family applications online. We wrote about it, we made a video about it, and now we’ve written a song about the people who say yes before they ever sign a line.

Then watch the article video, Louisiana Moved Foster Applications Online: The Paper Trail, and read the original article right here on our Substack.

If you’ve ever thought about fostering, take the first step this week. Open Louisiana’s online application and see what it asks. Share this song with one person who has room at their table.

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