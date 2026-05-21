Project Milk Carton

Project Milk Carton

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WITH A LITTLE HELP's avatar
WITH A LITTLE HELP
May 21

I read your article. I did not enjoy the content.

The content made me cry

I am not a US citizen

The same vicious situation or similar is international

The lack of comments on this brilliantly exposed situation is in itself ……

May God bless the author of this article

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