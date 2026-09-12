A note from Project Milk Carton: This piece is built only on public records. The people who work in child welfare carry heavy caseloads, tight budgets and information split across many agencies, and most of them are doing their best for children every day. We write to help the whole system see itself more clearly, not to assign blame. We have invited every organization named here to comment, and we will add their responses.

This is Part 1 of a five-part series. The complete report was first published in May 2026 and remains available here. Part 1 covers the law that was supposed to end child warehousing, what federal investigators found seven years later, and how a reform built on certification became a paperwork exercise.

Updated October 26, 2026: We corrected figures and wording after a review of primary sources. Changes are listed at the end of this post.

Seven Years After Congress Promised to End Child Warehousing, Foster Youth Are Still Being Locked Away While Taxpayer Dollars Fuel the Industry: By Project Milk Carton Investigations

In 2018, Congress told America it was turning a page on one of the most damaging practices in the modern child welfare system: the warehousing of foster children in institutional settings. The Family First Prevention Services Act was promoted as a historic correction, a long-overdue effort to stop pushing children into group homes, residential treatment centers, and psychiatric facilities when what they needed was family, stability, community-based care, and meaningful support before crisis became removal. The law was supposed to change the financial logic of foster care itself. Instead of rewarding systems for removing children and placing them in beds, federal dollars would finally begin moving toward prevention, family preservation, and less restrictive care.

That was the promise. Seven years later, the record shows the goal is still hard to reach. Across the country, foster youth are still being sent into locked and semi-locked behavioral facilities, shipped across state lines, held in emergency rooms and offices because no safe placements exist, prescribed psychiatric drugs at rates wildly higher than other children, and placed inside systems where abuse investigations, sexual assault lawsuits, restraint deaths, and billing fraud settlements have become part of the landscape. The language changed. The paperwork changed. The facilities learned new acronyms. But the underlying business model (taking traumatized children, placing them into institutional settings, and billing taxpayers for their confinement and treatment) survived.

Behind the soothing phrases of modern child welfare policy (”trauma-informed care,” “qualified residential treatment,” “behavioral stabilization,” “clinical acuity,” and “least restrictive placement”) sits a large and complex placement system that has adjusted to reform but not yet been changed by it as much as Congress hoped. The Senate Finance Committee’s 2024 investigation examined four large residential treatment operators, including the nonprofit Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health. The others were Universal Health Services, Acadia Healthcare, and Sequel Youth & Family Services/Vivant. Their combined revenue reaches into the tens of billions, while federal audits, lawsuits, state investigations, and congressional findings describe recurring patterns of abuse, dangerous restraint practices, sexual violence, overmedication, understaffing, and fraudulent or medically questionable billing.

The central issue is not only that some facilities have failed children. Congress tried to limit institutional placement, and states and providers, often short on family homes, found other approved pathways to keep placing children there. States reclassified facilities. Operators pursued certification. Agencies leaned on exceptions. Medicaid continued paying for treatment. State and local dollars filled gaps when federal reimbursement became harder. Children continued moving through congregate care pipelines even as policymakers claimed the era of institutional foster care was ending.

The Family First Prevention Services Act was supposed to make institutional placement the exception. In practice, federal investigators found that more than half of states reported congregate care placements had increased or stayed the same after implementation. Forty-two states reported using stopgap placements such as hotels, office buildings, emergency rooms, and temporary holding environments. Forty-three states reported using out-of-state placements, and twenty-nine said those out-of-state placements had increased since October 2021. Four states reported that 100 percent of their congregate care facilities were now Qualified Residential Treatment Programs. That is the kind of number that should make any serious investigator stop cold. When every facility suddenly becomes “qualified,” the question is not whether the system achieved reform. The question is whether reform was converted into a paperwork exercise.

This is the story of how a law designed to end child warehousing collided with a billion-dollar institutional care industry, a fragmented oversight system, and government agencies still dependent on the very facilities they claim to be reducing. It is the story of how foster children became revenue units inside overlapping streams of Title IV-E funding, Medicaid reimbursement, state contracts, philanthropic grants, and private behavioral health expansion. Most importantly, it is the story of children who were promised family-first care but were instead delivered into a system where the warehouses never really closed. They simply learned new language.

The Law That Was Supposed to Change Everything

To understand the scale of the failure, it is necessary to understand what the Family First Prevention Services Act was designed to accomplish. Before FFPSA, the federal foster care financing structure created a powerful and perverse incentive. Title IV-E of the Social Security Act reimbursed states for foster care maintenance payments, meaning federal funds helped support children after they had already entered foster care. For decades, critics argued this arrangement tilted the system toward removal and placement rather than prevention and family stabilization. States could receive federal support once children were in care, but far less support to keep children safely with their families in the first place.

FFPSA attempted to change that logic in two ways. First, it opened Title IV-E funding for certain evidence-based prevention services, including mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and in-home parenting support. That part of the law was supposed to help families before children were removed. Second, and more directly relevant to this investigation, FFPSA restricted federal reimbursement for congregate care. Under the law, states could generally claim Title IV-E foster care maintenance payments for children placed in child care institutions for only fourteen days unless the placement met a specific exemption. The goal was clear: stop using federal money to support long-term institutional placement of foster children except in narrow, carefully regulated circumstances.

The primary pathway around the fourteen-day limit became the Qualified Residential Treatment Program, or QRTP. A QRTP was not supposed to be a dressed-up group home. It was supposed to be a clinically appropriate, trauma-informed, time-limited residential setting for children with serious emotional or behavioral needs that could not be met in a family setting at that moment. To qualify, a facility had to use a trauma-informed treatment model, maintain licensed nursing and clinical staff, facilitate family involvement and sibling outreach, provide discharge planning, offer at least six months of family-based aftercare support after discharge, and obtain accreditation from an independent accrediting body.

On paper, those requirements sound serious. In practice, they created a compliance battlefield. The law assumed that if Congress tightened reimbursement rules, states and providers would either reduce congregate care or upgrade facilities into genuinely therapeutic environments. But the law also left room for interpretation, state discretion, uneven court review, and industry adaptation. It did not create a powerful national enforcement apparatus capable of independently verifying whether every QRTP actually functioned as a high-quality therapeutic program. It did not solve the shortage of family placements. It did not build community-based alternatives at scale. It did not eliminate the financial pressure on state agencies to find beds for children no one else was prepared to take.

That is where the reform began to fracture. A state child welfare agency under pressure still needs somewhere to place a teenager in crisis. A judge reviewing a placement still relies heavily on agency recommendations and paperwork. A facility seeking continued reimbursement has every reason to obtain accreditation and present itself as compliant. A contractor whose business depends on occupied beds has every incentive to maintain placement flow. The law changed the reimbursement rules, but it did not dismantle the infrastructure, dependency, or economic incentives that made institutional placement so durable in the first place.

The fourteen-day rule was supposed to act like a gate. Instead, in too many places, it became a hurdle to be cleared through certification, exceptions, reclassification, or alternate billing streams. FFPSA tried to move the system toward family-based care, but it ran headfirst into a national child welfare apparatus that had spent decades building relationships with residential providers, psychiatric facilities, group care networks, Medicaid-funded treatment systems, and private operators. The result was not the clean break Congress promised. It was a messy, expensive, often opaque reshuffling of labels and payment mechanisms.

Why Residential Care Has Persisted

The March 2026 Government Accountability Office report should have detonated across the child welfare world. Federal investigators surveyed forty-nine states and the District of Columbia to assess whether FFPSA was actually changing congregate care use. The findings were devastating because they cut through years of official optimism. Twenty-six of forty-nine states reported that congregate care placements had either increased or remained the same since FFPSA implementation. In other words, the central reform mechanism of the law (limiting federal support for institutional placement) had not produced the nationwide reduction Congress intended.

The picture became even worse when investigators looked beyond ordinary congregate care numbers. Forty-two states reported using stopgap placements such as hotels, offices, emergency rooms, and other temporary settings. These are not therapeutic environments. They are emergency holding patterns created by placement scarcity. When children sleep in offices or wait in emergency rooms because the system cannot find a safe home, that is not reform. That is collapse with better vocabulary. It means the state has removed a child from one allegedly unsafe environment only to place that child into another form of instability.

Out-of-state placements reveal another layer of failure. Forty-three states reported placing children outside their borders, and twenty-nine reported increases in those placements since October 2021. Sending children across state lines is not a neutral administrative decision. It often means cutting children off from family contact, siblings, attorneys, schools, therapists, caseworkers, and local oversight. It complicates monitoring, weakens accountability, and makes it harder for young people to maintain any sense of continuity. When states rely on distant facilities, they are not just outsourcing care. They are exporting responsibility.

Then there is the QRTP data. Only thirty-four of forty-nine states reported having QRTPs at all, meaning fifteen states had none. Of the states that did have QRTPs, many struggled to meet the requirements. Half reported that 50 percent or less of their congregate care facilities met QRTP standards. Ten states reported that only 1 to 25 percent of facilities qualified. Two states closed or paused QRTP implementation because compliance proved too difficult. The hardest requirement, according to the research brief, was not a decorative paperwork provision. It was six months of family-based aftercare support, the exact feature most connected to helping children transition safely back to families and communities.

Against that backdrop, the finding that four states classified every single congregate care facility as a QRTP becomes almost impossible to accept at face value. If most states are struggling to get even half their facilities into compliance, how did four states suddenly achieve universal qualification? Did every facility truly implement trauma-informed models, maintain clinical staffing, engage families, conduct meaningful discharge planning, and provide six months of aftercare? Or did state systems discover that the fastest way to preserve federal reimbursement was to classify the existing institutional landscape as compliant?

This is the heart of the QRTP illusion. When a reform depends on certification, the certification process becomes the battlefield. If the system can preserve funding by changing classifications, then the public may see reform on paper while children experience continuity of confinement in practice. A group home becomes a treatment program. A residential facility becomes a QRTP. A compliance checklist becomes evidence of transformation. But if staffing remains thin, family involvement remains weak, aftercare remains underbuilt, and children remain institutionalized for long periods, then the new terminology functions less as reform and more as camouflage.

The institutional care industry did not need to defeat FFPSA outright. It only needed to survive it. And survival required adapting to the new reimbursement environment while preserving the core revenue model: beds filled by children whose placements generate government payments.

The QRTP Illusion and the Paperwork Path to Compliance

One of the most consequential failures of FFPSA implementation is the gap between statutory standards and operational reality. QRTP requirements appear rigorous when read in isolation, but real enforcement depends on who verifies compliance, how deeply they investigate, whether they review outcomes rather than documents, and whether there are consequences when facilities fail. The law created a category that sounded clinically elevated, but it did not guarantee that every facility wearing the QRTP label would actually deliver high-quality therapeutic care.

Facilities and states quickly learned that compliance could be pursued through documentation. A facility could adopt a trauma-informed treatment model in writing, revise policies, train staff through standardized modules, secure accreditation, and present the required materials to state agencies and courts. But paper compliance does not tell us whether a teenager in crisis receives skilled treatment at 2 a.m. It does not tell us whether staff know how to de-escalate without force. It does not tell us whether family therapy is meaningful or occasional. It does not tell us whether children are being prepared for discharge or simply held until another placement opens.

The accreditation requirement illustrates the problem. QRTPs must be licensed and accredited by an independent accrediting organization, but the major accrediting bodies operate in a marketplace where facilities seek and pay for accreditation. This is common across health care and does not mean accreditors act in bad faith, but it is worth understanding. This does not mean every accreditation is fraudulent or meaningless. It does mean the structure deserves scrutiny. When an accreditor’s business model depends on facilities needing certification, the public has a right to ask how often facilities are denied, how often accreditation is revoked, how rigorous site visits are, how abuse histories affect accreditation status, and whether state agencies treat accreditation as proof of quality rather than one limited data point.

The Government Accountability Office found that states often framed QRTP implementation around continued eligibility for Title IV-E reimbursement beyond fourteen days. That finding matters because it reveals the driving incentive. If the purpose of QRTP conversion is primarily financial preservation, then reform has already been compromised. The question becomes not “How do we safely reduce institutional placement?” but “How do we keep federal money flowing for placements we still rely on?” That is a very different question, and it produces very different behavior.

The six-month aftercare requirement may be the most revealing pressure point. True aftercare requires staff, planning, coordination, family engagement, community providers, and ongoing support after a child leaves the facility. It is not glamorous. It does not produce the same immediate revenue logic as filling a bed. But it is essential if the goal is to prevent children from bouncing back into institutions. The fact that many states found this requirement especially challenging suggests the system was better prepared to institutionalize children than to transition them home.

This is why QRTP reform cannot be judged by the number of facilities certified. It must be judged by outcomes: length of stay, restraint rates, abuse reports, medication patterns, family reunification, educational progress, discharge stability, reentry into congregate care, and youth testimony. If those indicators do not improve, then QRTP status becomes a label pasted over an old model. The danger is that the public hears “qualified residential treatment” and imagines a carefully regulated therapeutic environment, while the child inside experiences something closer to containment.

Coming in Part 2

Part 1 followed the paperwork. Part 2 follows the money: how Title IV-E, Medicaid, state contracts, and federal grants stack on top of one another until a single child sits at the center of several revenue streams at once, and what the four largest residential operators earned while that was happening.

What You Can Do

Reform that lives or dies on classification only changes when someone outside the system checks the classification. These steps are simple, lawful, and take very little time.

Read the federal findings yourself. The GAO report is GAO-26-107592, published March 3, 2026. The “Highlights” page at the top is one page long and covers the main findings. You do not need a policy background to follow it. Ask your own state three questions. Contact the public information office of your state child welfare agency, by email or phone, and ask for the most recent numbers on: how many of the state’s congregate care facilities are certified as QRTPs, how many children are currently placed in congregate care, and how many are placed outside the state. These are public numbers. Keep the request short and polite. Ask the aftercare question. If your state has QRTPs, ask the same office how it provides the six months of family-based aftercare support the law requires, and who checks that it happened. This is the requirement states report struggling with most, so the answer tells you a great deal. If you already serve inside the system, use your seat. Foster parents, CASA volunteers, guardians ad litem, and citizen review board members can ask at any placement review what the discharge plan is, what the aftercare plan is, and what alternatives were considered before a congregate placement. Send this to one person who works in child welfare. A caseworker, a judge’s clerk, a family court attorney, a foster parent, a legislative staffer. People inside the system often have not seen the national numbers laid beside their own state’s paperwork. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911. To report a missing child or a tip about one, contact law enforcement or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

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SOURCES FOR PART 1

Federal Government Sources:

GAO-26-107592, “Child Welfare: HHS Should Clarify Guidance on State Spending for Congregate Care” (March 3, 2026), gao.gov/products/gao-26-107592

U.S. Senate Finance Committee, “Warehouses of Neglect: How Taxpayers Are Funding Systemic Abuse in Youth Residential Treatment Facilities” (June 12, 2024)

Family First Prevention Services Act, P.L. 115-123, 42 U.S.C. § 672(k)

MACPAC, “Medicaid Coverage of Qualified Residential Treatment Programs for Children in Foster Care” (2021)

Analysis and Research:

Child Welfare Monitor, “Surprise, surprise! Family First has not reduced the use of congregate care!” (March 2026), childwelfaremonitor.org

The Imprint, “Report Finds Family First Act Has Not Reduced Congregate Care in Most States” (March 2026), imprintnews.org

AAP Pediatrics, “State Implementation of Congregate Care Reforms for Children in Foster Care” (2024), publications.aap.org

The Hill, “Five years on, the Family First act has failed in its aims”

Duke Law, “FFPSA: Expectations, Limitations, and Reality”

Corrections