Project Milk Carton

Project Milk Carton

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Barbara
Sep 13

Thank you for talking about foster care in the US. I was closely working with DCFS foster care and post adoption. I can say clearly that the system acts consistently to keep kids in the system, and the money paid to foster parents has made an industrialized aspect that compounds dis-ease. Many foster parents had three and four foster kids, some at $50 a day each. Parents eould take kids to fast food every day. 24 ounce sodas, carbs, trans fats would create metabolic reactions that compounded the weak genetics. Remember most fosters are children of parents that are addicts, alcoholics, prostitution, crime and diabetes. Blood sugar swings are caused by sugar, carbs, drugs, caffeine, and bickering (adrenaline). Swings one way are misidentified as mania or ADHD, and the other way as depression.

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