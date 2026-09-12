Updated October 26, 2026: We corrected figures and wording after a review of primary sources. Changes are listed at the end of this post.

A note from Project Milk Carton: This piece is built only on public records. The people who work in child welfare carry heavy caseloads, tight budgets and information split across many agencies, and most of them are doing their best for children every day. We write to help the whole system see itself more clearly, not to assign blame. We have invited every organization named here to comment, and we will add their responses.

This is Part 2 of a five-part series. Part 1 covered the law that was supposed to end child warehousing and what federal investigators found seven years later: certification became the battlefield, and reform became a paperwork exercise. Part 2 follows the money. The complete version of this report is available as the exhaustive report.

America’s Foster Children Became a Revenue Stream

The financial architecture of institutional foster care is the reason this system is so difficult to dismantle. A child in a residential setting can generate money through multiple channels at once. Title IV-E can support room and board under certain circumstances. Medicaid can pay for behavioral health treatment. State and local funds can fill gaps when federal reimbursement is restricted. Private contractors can receive subcontracts from lead agencies. Nonprofit foundations can receive federal grants. Large behavioral health companies can bill for psychiatric services, therapy, residential care, and related treatment. Once these funding streams overlap, a single child can become the center of a surprisingly complex revenue chain.

FFPSA mainly targeted Title IV-E foster care maintenance payments for congregate care. But Title IV-E is not the only money. Medicaid is the larger and often more powerful engine. While Title IV-E may cover the placement side, Medicaid covers treatment services. For psychiatric residential treatment facilities, or PRTFs, this can mean significant reimbursement tied to the child’s behavioral health classification. Because children under twenty-one are treated differently under Medicaid rules than adults in certain institutional settings, operators can continue billing for residential psychiatric services even when other funding streams become politically controversial.

North Carolina provides a glimpse of the scale. According to the research brief, PRTF care in that state generated about $557 million (in 2021 dollars) in Medicaid expenditures from 2018 to 2022, more than $100 million per year. Foster youth make up less than one percent of the child population, yet in states like North Carolina they can represent up to 42 percent of PRTF placements. That is a flashing red light. It suggests the foster care system is not merely intersecting with psychiatric residential care; it is helping feed it.

This dual-billing structure creates dangerous incentives. If a child’s placement can be justified as medically necessary, Medicaid reimbursement can continue flowing even when child welfare reform supposedly discourages congregate care. If a state loses some Title IV-E reimbursement because a facility is not QRTP-compliant, it can shift costs to state funds, local funds, or Medicaid-supported treatment structures. The result is not necessarily fewer institutional placements. It may simply be a different accounting pathway for the same child in the same bed.

The ChildNet example in Florida shows how dense these networks can become at the state level. One lead agency, in one state, in one tax year, disbursed about $17.5 million to 43 recipients for residential group care, by PMC's count of the filing. Recipients included large nonprofit providers, group homes, transitional programs, and residential operators. If that spending level is even roughly representative across Florida’s twenty Community-Based Care lead agencies, the statewide annual flow could approach hundreds of millions of dollars. And Florida is only one state.

Devereux’s federal grant profile adds another layer. USAspending shows two HHS awards to the Devereux Foundation under the unaccompanied children program totaling about $31.9 million (2019 and 2024). All federal grants to Devereux entities in USAspending total about $43.6 million since 2010. The descriptions evolved over time, including references to licensed and exempt facilities. The issue is not simply that Devereux received federal money. The issue is that large residential providers can sit at the intersection of multiple public systems (foster care, immigration-related child shelter services, Medicaid, education, state contracts) while abuse allegations and oversight failures accumulate in parallel.

This is how child welfare takes on features of a market. Not a free market in the ordinary sense, because the customers are government systems and the product is custody or treatment capacity. But a market nonetheless: beds, contracts, referrals, billing codes, reimbursement rates, accreditation, and occupancy. In that market, children are not described as commodities, but the financial structure can make them function like units of revenue. That is the brutal truth policymakers rarely say aloud.

The Corporate Operators and the Business of Occupied Beds

The Senate Finance Committee’s “Warehouses of Neglect” investigation did not examine marginal actors. It examined some of the largest and most influential residential treatment operators in the country. Universal Health Services reported $15.8 billion in annual revenue and operated hundreds of behavioral health facilities. Acadia Healthcare reported approximately $3.2 billion in annual revenue and operated more than 260 facilities. Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health reported total revenue of about $509 million for the fiscal year ending June 2023 (Form 990). Sequel Youth & Family Services, later tied to Vivant Behavioral Healthcare, became infamous for scandals that led multiple states to sever ties.

The Senate’s core conclusion was devastating: the operating model of these facilities was to warehouse as many children as possible while keeping costs low in order to maximize profit. That statement should not be softened. It describes a business model where revenue depends on occupied beds and costs are controlled through staffing decisions. In residential care, staffing is not a minor expense. Staffing is safety. Staffing is treatment quality. Staffing is abuse prevention. Staffing is de-escalation capacity. When operators reduce staffing costs, they are not merely trimming overhead; they are changing the risk environment around vulnerable children.

Universal Health Services represents the scale of the issue. UHS has paid major False Claims Act settlements related to allegations of billing for medically unnecessary inpatient behavioral health services, failing to provide adequate services, improperly using restraints and seclusion, and paying illegal kickbacks. In 2024, UHS-related verdicts reached astonishing levels, including a $535 million verdict involving Pavilion Behavioral Health and a $360 million verdict in Virginia involving sexual abuse at a children’s hospital. These are not small compliance violations. They are signals of catastrophic failure inside systems entrusted with children.

Acadia Healthcare presents another version of the same problem. The company operates one of the largest behavioral health networks in the country, with thousands of beds and tens of thousands of patients served daily. It paid a $19.85 million multistate Medicaid fraud settlement in January 2025 involving allegations of billing for medically unnecessary inpatient behavioral health services. Acadia’s record includes a $400 million settlement in 2023 of three abuse cases involving a former subsidiary.

Devereux is a long-established nonprofit that serves children and adults with complex behavioral needs in many states, and thousands of its staff do demanding work every day. It has received federal funding (figures below). It also faces more than fifty lawsuits alleging staff abuse, coordinated for discovery according to plaintiffs’ attorneys. These are allegations, not findings. We have invited Devereux to comment.

Sequel Youth & Family Services shows how hard it is to track a provider through ownership changes. At its peak, Sequel operated dozens of residential treatment centers across multiple states. After private equity firm Altamont Capital Partners acquired a controlling stake, the company became increasingly associated with allegations of abuse, restraint misuse, and dangerous conditions. The 2020 death of a 16-year-old at Sequel's Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a staff restraint became the defining case. Staff restrained him face-down for approximately twelve minutes after he threw a sandwich. He died of asphyxiation. A child died over cafeteria food, inside a facility that was supposed to provide care.

After serious problems were reported, states began cutting ties. But the deeper lesson is that companies and facilities can restructure, rebrand, sell assets, rename campuses, and continue operating through successor entities or related networks. Vivant Behavioral Healthcare emerged after Sequel’s brand became toxic. Some facilities were sold. Others changed names. The public may think a scandal ended when a company disappears from headlines, but the infrastructure can persist. Buildings remain. Contracts shift. Staff sometimes remain. Children continue arriving.

This is why corporate genealogy matters. Investigators cannot stop at the facility name printed on a license. They must track ownership, management companies, parent entities, private equity involvement, sale transactions, successor brands, subcontracting relationships, and state contract history. In an industry where reputation can be shed through rebranding, accountability requires following the corporate bloodline.

Coming in Part 3

Part 2 followed the dollars. Part 3 covers what the dollars buy: restraint, sexual abuse, psychiatric medication, and the school years children lose inside these facilities. It is the hardest part of this series to read, and the most important.

What You Can Do

Money leaves a paper trail, and most of that trail is public. None of these steps require a lawyer, a subscription, or a background in finance.

Find out who actually owns the facilities in your state. Your state’s child welfare or health licensing agency keeps a public list of licensed residential facilities. Look up the license holder, then search that name to see whether it belongs to a larger parent company. The name on the sign is often not the name on the contract. Read the nonprofit operators’ own tax filings. Any nonprofit provider files a Form 990 every year, and it is public. Search the organization’s name in ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer or on the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search page. Schedule I lists who received money and how much. This is where the ChildNet figure in this article came from. Read the public companies’ own disclosures. Universal Health Services and Acadia Healthcare are publicly traded, so they file annual 10-K reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, free to read on the SEC’s EDGAR database. Skip to the section titled “Legal Proceedings.” Companies are required to describe their own litigation there. Ask your state what it pays per child, per day. Email your state child welfare agency’s public information office and ask for the current per diem rates paid to congregate care providers and the total spent on congregate care last fiscal year. If they decline, your state has a public records request process, and it is usually a short online form. Send this to someone who reads budgets for a living. A local reporter, a county commissioner, a legislative budget analyst, or a state auditor’s office. Spending patterns that look ordinary in a budget line look very different next to the numbers in this article. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911. To report a missing child or a tip about one, contact law enforcement or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

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SOURCES FOR PART 2

Federal Government Sources:

U.S. Senate Finance Committee, “Warehouses of Neglect: How Taxpayers Are Funding Systemic Abuse in Youth Residential Treatment Facilities” (June 12, 2024), finance.senate.gov

Sen. Ron Wyden, letter requesting DOJ investigation of Medicaid fraud by residential treatment facilities (October 9, 2024), finance.senate.gov

DOJ, UHS False Claims Act settlements, $122 million (2020) and $127 million (2024)

DOJ and HHS OIG, Acadia Healthcare Medicaid fraud settlement, $19.85 million (January 2025)

MACPAC, “Medicaid Coverage of Qualified Residential Treatment Programs for Children in Foster Care” (2021)

Court Cases and Jury Verdicts:

Pavilion Behavioral Health (UHS), $535 million verdict, Champaign County, December 2024

UHS Virginia, $360 million verdict, Richmond, September 2024

Acadia Healthcare, $400 million settlement resolving three foster care abuse cases involving former subsidiary Youth and Family Centered Services of New Mexico, also known as Desert Hills (October 2023)

Devereux Foundation, more than fifty sexual abuse lawsuits coordinated for discovery in Philadelphia state court (2022), plus a separate proposed class action in E.D. Pa., per plaintiffs’ counsel

Sequel Youth & Family Services, multiple state enforcement actions; the 2020 death of a 16-year-old at Sequel's Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a staff restraint

PMC CivicOps Database Queries:

USAspending, awards 90ZU0277 and 90ZU0593

Form 990 Schedule I: ChildNet Inc residential group care disbursements, about $17.5M to 43 recipients for residential group care (FY ending June 2024)

Form 990 Schedule I: Helena Devereux Foundation to Devereux Foundation grants, $15,353,530 (TY 2022-2023)

SAM.gov: UHS entity registration (UEI: 9UYW6, Active)

Corporate Financial Disclosures:

UHS Annual Report 2024, $15.828 billion total revenue, 331 behavioral health facilities

Acadia Healthcare Q4 2024 results, $3.2 billion annual revenue, 262 facilities, 11,850 beds

Devereux Foundation, ProPublica and Charity Navigator, $509M (FY ending June 2023)

Journalism and Analysis:

APM Reports, “Sequel Youth & Family Services” investigation series

NBC News, “Residential treatment centers put profits ahead of children’s safety” (June 2024), nbcnews.com

The Imprint, “Senators Slam Kids’ Treatment Centers as ‘Warehouses of Neglect’” (June 2024), imprintnews.org

Corrections