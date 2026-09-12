A note from Project Milk Carton: This piece is built only on public records. The people who work in child welfare carry heavy caseloads, tight budgets and information split across many agencies, and most of them are doing their best for children every day. We write to help the whole system see itself more clearly, not to assign blame. We have invited every organization named here to comment, and we will add their responses.

This is Part 3 of a five-part series. Part 1 covered the law that was supposed to end child warehousing and how certification became a paperwork exercise. Part 2 followed the money through Title IV-E, Medicaid, state contracts, and the four largest residential operators. Part 3 covers what that money buys. This one is hard to read. The complete version of this report is available as the exhaustive report.

The Human Cost: Restraints, Sexual Abuse, and Institutional Violence

Updated October 26, 2026: We corrected figures and wording after a review of primary sources. Changes are listed at the end of this post.

The human cost of congregate care cannot be understood through financial tables alone. The numbers matter, but the lived reality is physical. Children are restrained. Children are isolated. Children are searched, monitored, medicated, and controlled. Children report sexual abuse by staff or peers. Children are placed in environments where the power imbalance is total and escape is impossible. When a child inside a residential treatment facility says something happened, the system often controls the records, the witnesses, the cameras, the medication logs, the incident reports, and access to outside adults.

Physical restraint is one of the clearest danger points. Restraint is often presented as an emergency safety intervention, but repeated investigations show it can become a routine management tool in undertrained and understaffed facilities. The 2020 death of a 16-year-old at Sequel's Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a staff restraint illustrates the nightmare scenario: a behavioral incident, a staff response, a prone restraint, and a child suffocated under the weight and control of adults. The research brief also identifies restraint-related deaths involving UHS facilities, including a nineteen-year-old with autism in Georgia who choked on his own vomit during an eight-minute face-down restraint while staff sat on his midsection, and a child in Virginia who died of positional asphyxiation during a restraint monitored by a nurse.

These cases matter because they destroy the comforting myth that fatal restraint is always the result of one rogue employee. When deaths occur across operators, states, and facility types, investigators must ask whether the model itself creates the conditions. Understaffed facilities managing traumatized youth with inadequate training are predictable pressure cookers. If staff are not equipped to de-escalate, they may rely on force. If facilities are built around control rather than trust, children may escalate. If children escalate, staff may restrain. If restraint becomes normalized, tragedy becomes a matter of time.

Any allegation of abuse in care deserves careful attention, because residential treatment facilities concentrate vulnerable children under adult control. The Senate report described repeated allegations of sexual abuse across the facilities it reviewed. More than 50 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by staff were filed against Devereux and coordinated for discovery in Pennsylvania courts in 2022, according to plaintiffs’ attorneys. These are allegations. UHS faced enormous verdicts involving child sexual abuse. Acadia paid a $400 million settlement related to foster care abuse cases. Sequel facilities faced sexual abuse allegations in multiple states. The pattern points to a sector-wide need for stronger staffing, supervision and reporting supports.

Institutional environments can be uniquely dangerous for children already carrying trauma. Many foster youth have histories of abuse, neglect, removal, family separation, poverty, disability, or prior institutionalization. They may not be believed easily. They may fear retaliation. They may not know how to report. They may be physically distant from family, attorneys, advocates, or caseworkers. They may be told their behavior or diagnosis makes them unreliable. In that environment, predators do not need perfect secrecy. They only need weak oversight, high staff turnover, poor reporting systems, and children whose credibility has already been undermined.

The Senate report linked these harms to operating pressures. When beds must stay full and staffing is thin, safety suffers. When children are placed far from home, outside monitoring weakens. When state agencies need beds, they may overlook warning signs. When operators are large and multi-state, abuse patterns can be fragmented across jurisdictions. When settlement costs are absorbed as business risks, the system can keep moving.

This is the part of the story that should haunt policymakers. Children were not harmed because America lacked enough slogans about trauma-informed care. They were harmed inside systems that already had policies, licenses, accreditations, contracts, and oversight agencies. That means the protective architecture existed on paper and still failed in practice.

The Psychiatric Drug Pipeline

Psychotropic medication use among foster youth is one of the most alarming indicators of institutional system failure. The research brief documents that foster children are prescribed psychiatric drugs at rates between 2.7 and 4.5 times higher than non-foster children. At any given time, roughly one in four foster youth is taking psychotropic medication. Among Medicaid-covered foster youth, estimates reach approximately 35 percent. More than 100,000 youth reportedly receive two or more psychotropic medications simultaneously.

The numbers become even more concerning inside congregate care and therapeutic settings. Nearly 60 percent of youth in therapeutic foster care have been reported as taking psychotropic medications, and more than 60 percent of those youth were taking multiple medications. Some institutional studies found that half of adolescents in congregate care were taking multiple drugs, and roughly 15 percent were taking four or more concurrent psychotropics. These figures raise profound medical, ethical, and operational questions.

No serious analysis should pretend that all psychiatric medication is improper. Some children have serious mental health needs. Some medication can be clinically justified, stabilizing, and even lifesaving. The issue is not whether medication should ever be used. The issue is whether foster youth, especially institutionalized youth, are being medicated at extreme rates because the system is substituting chemical management for therapeutic care, stable relationships, adequate staffing, and community-based treatment.

Former foster youth have testified about feeling overmedicated, exhausted, sluggish, and emotionally blunted. Those accounts matter because medication experience is not captured fully in billing codes. A prescription may be marked as compliant in a chart while the child experiences the medication as sedation. A facility may describe a regimen as treatment while the child experiences it as control. The gap between clinical documentation and lived experience is precisely where abuse can hide.

The operational incentives are troubling. In an understaffed residential environment, a heavily medicated child may be easier to manage. Fewer behavioral incidents can mean less staff time, fewer disruptions, fewer crisis calls, and fewer visible signs of facility instability. That does not prove every prescription is improper, but it does identify a dangerous incentive structure. When staffing is inadequate and children are difficult to manage, medication can become operationally convenient.

Medicaid reimbursement adds another layer. Psychiatric diagnosis, medication management, therapy codes, and residential treatment claims all exist within a billable medical framework. When the same children are caught between child welfare custody and Medicaid-funded behavioral health treatment, the system needs strong safeguards to ensure medical decisions are based on child welfare needs, not facility convenience or reimbursement logic. The research brief suggests those safeguards remain inadequate.

Medication use should be reviewed alongside placement, staffing and billing data. These issues are connected. A child removed from family, placed in a facility, diagnosed or re-diagnosed, prescribed multiple drugs, restrained during escalation, and billed through Medicaid is not moving through isolated systems. They are moving through one connected set of custody, care, and reimbursement systems.

Educational Neglect and the Lost Years of Institutional Childhood

The educational consequences of institutional foster care are often treated as secondary, but they are central to the harm. Childhood is developmental time. A year inside a poor-quality residential setting is not just a placement episode. It is a year of school disruption, social isolation, lost credits, inconsistent instruction, and separation from normal adolescent life. For foster youth already facing instability, that lost time can be catastrophic.

Nationally, only about 65 percent of foster youth graduate high school by age twenty-one, compared with roughly 84 percent nationally. Youth aging out of foster care frequently have histories of congregate care placement. Research shows that school mobility undermines graduation, and foster care often produces repeated school changes. A child moved from home to emergency placement, then to a group facility, then to an out-of-state residential center, then back to another temporary placement is not just moving beds. They are losing educational continuity with every transfer.

Residential treatment facilities often claim to provide education, but the quality and accountability of those educational services vary widely. Some programs operate internal schools. Others coordinate with local districts. Some provide minimal instruction under therapeutic or behavioral justifications. The Senate investigation found that facilities can receive public education funding while delivering inadequate educational services. If a child leaves a facility behind in credits, behind in literacy, and disconnected from a diploma pathway, the damage follows them long after discharge.

Educational neglect is also tied to control. Institutional education can become secondary to behavior management. A child who is restrained, isolated, sedated, or frequently disciplined is not learning. A child heavily medicated may struggle to concentrate. A child traumatized by abuse inside a facility may disengage. A child who knows they may be moved again may stop investing in school altogether. The academic failure is not separate from the institutional experience; it is produced by it.

The long-term consequences are predictable. Lower graduation rates increase the risk of unemployment, homelessness, poverty, criminal justice involvement, and dependence on public systems. When foster youth age out without a diploma, without family support, and with institutional trauma, society later pays again through shelters, emergency services, prisons, hospitals, and welfare systems. The same government that failed to educate the child during custody may later punish the adult for the outcomes that failure helped create.

This is why any serious investigation of QRTPs and residential treatment must include facility-level education outcomes. How many children graduate after placement? How many lose credits? How many receive special education services? How many experience school exclusion or internal suspension? How many return to public school on track? Without these answers, “treatment” becomes an incomplete word. A facility cannot claim to heal children while destroying their educational future.

Coming in Part 4

Part 3 covered what happens inside. Part 4 asks who was supposed to be watching: the civil rights law that already forbids unnecessary institutionalization, the federal agencies that each see only a slice of the problem, and the exemptions that let placements continue with less scrutiny, not more.

What You Can Do

Everything in this part happened inside facilities that were licensed, accredited, and monitored on paper. Outside attention is what closes that gap. These steps are lawful, and none of them involve contacting a facility, a staff member, or a family directly.

Learn how to file a licensing complaint in your state. Every state has an office that licenses residential child care facilities and takes complaints from the public, usually by phone or online form. Look up “residential child care facility complaint” plus your state name. Knowing the process before you need it matters. Know your state’s Protection and Advocacy agency. Every state and territory has one. These are federally funded organizations with legal authority to enter facilities and look into abuse and neglect of people with disabilities, including children in residential treatment. Search your state name plus “Protection and Advocacy” or “Disability Rights.” They take reports from the public. Ask your state for restraint and seclusion numbers. Email your state child welfare agency’s public information office and ask how many restraint and seclusion incidents were reported in licensed residential facilities last year, broken out by facility. If they decline, most states have a public records request form online. If you care for a child in the system, ask the medication questions and put them in writing. Ask who holds consent authority for psychotropic medication in your state, what the current medication list is, when it was last reviewed, and whether an independent review can be requested. Medication decisions belong to the child’s prescriber, so bring the questions to the treatment team and the caseworker rather than changing anything on your own. Ask the school question out loud. Foster parents, CASA volunteers, guardians ad litem, and review board members can ask at every hearing or review: where is this child enrolled, how many credits do they have, are those credits transferring, and who is responsible for the transcript. These questions are routine and nobody asks them often enough. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911. To report a missing child or a tip about one, contact law enforcement or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Suspected abuse or neglect of a child in care can be reported to your state’s child abuse hotline, and to the state licensing office named above.

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SOURCES FOR PART 3

Federal Government Sources:

U.S. Senate Finance Committee, “Warehouses of Neglect: How Taxpayers Are Funding Systemic Abuse in Youth Residential Treatment Facilities” (June 12, 2024), finance.senate.gov

Congressional Hearing CHRG-113hhrg94399, “Caring for Our Kids: Are We Overmedicating Children in Foster Care?”

GAO review of psychotropic prescribing for children in foster care, reported in Psychiatric News, “Are Psychotropics Overprescribed for Children in Foster Care?”, psychiatryonline.org

Court Cases and Enforcement:

Sequel Youth & Family Services, the 2020 death of a 16-year-old at Sequel's Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a staff restraint

Acadia Healthcare, $400 million settlement resolving three foster care abuse cases involving a former subsidiary (October 2023)

Devereux Foundation, more than fifty sexual abuse lawsuits coordinated for discovery, Pennsylvania courts (2022), per plaintiffs’ counsel

UHS Virginia, $360 million verdict, Richmond, September 2024

Journalism and Research:

NBC News, 2020, on the Lakeside Academy restraint death, nbcnews.com

NBC News, “Residential treatment centers put profits ahead of children’s safety” (June 2024), nbcnews.com

APM Reports, “Sequel Youth & Family Services” investigation series

Springer, “A 26-Year Study of Restraint Fatalities Among Children and Adolescents in the United States”

CCHR International, “Foster Children 4x More Likely to Get Psychotropic Drugs” (2023)

National Center for Education Statistics and National Youth in Transition Database, foster youth high school completion data

Corrections