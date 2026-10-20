The families in this piece are composites, built from patterns in federal warnings. They are not real people, and no real child is described.

It is past midnight. A father sits at the kitchen table with his teenage son’s phone. Someone online has a photo and wants money by morning. The father tells his son, “You are not in trouble.” Then he searches “sextortion help.” The top results promise to track down the blackmailer and make the photos disappear, for a fee.

This is when a second predator can show up. It doesn’t want the photo. It wants the family’s money.

Our last piece, The Trap Hidden in a Teen’s DMs, covered the first hour. This guide is for what comes next, for parents of a teen being sextorted and for families of a missing child.

Prefer to watch? Here is the video version.

What one federal case alleges

On October 13, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission announced that a federal court had temporarily halted Digital Forensics Corporation, LLC, which the FTC sued along with affiliated companies. The FTC alleges that from February 2023 to July 2026, the companies misled sextortion victims into paying at least $60 million. These are allegations. The case is pending, and the court will decide it.

According to the complaint, “Phase 1” packages cost between $1,499 and $20,000, and the default pitch was the $4,999 tier “regardless of the victim’s circumstances.” One Google ad, the FTC told the court, read “The Police Can’t Help You. We Can.” The complaint says the company told victims that blocking the blackmailer was “the last thing you want to do,” even though the FBI “has recommended for years” that victims block and ignore. Instead, the FTC says, the company often simply blocked the blackmailer, “which victims can do themselves,” created fake chat transcripts and did not contact law enforcement.

The people described in the filings were mostly adults. The FTC does not allege this company targeted parents of teens. But it is the kind of pitch a frightened parent could find in a late-night search.

The other door: a missing child

A mother has shared her missing daughter’s flyer everywhere, with her own cell number on it. A few days later, a stranger texts that he knows where her daughter is. He wants money first.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) warns that scammers target parents of missing children “in their most vulnerable moments.” Since 2020, NCMEC has learned of over 100 of these scams, with demands from $50 to $50,000, most often for money or gift cards. Scammers use web crawlers to find words like “missing child.”

The Justice Department’s family survival guide tells families to expect “offers from psychics and private investigators,” and to “immediately report to law enforcement anyone who says they can return your child to you for a specified sum of money.”

Six warning signs

In 2023, the FBI warned about for-profit companies that charge sextortion victims “exorbitant fees,” while law enforcement and nonprofits help “at no charge.” In one example it gave, a company representative contacted the mother of a juvenile victim and offered to locate the blackmailer for $1,500. The FBI named no company. Slow down if you see any of these.

They want money up front. “Did someone contact you and ask for an upfront fee? That’s a scammer,” the FTC says. It may be called a “retainer” or “processing fee.” They say police won’t help, or tell you not to block. NCMEC’s advice is the opposite: report the account, block it, and keep the messages. They push you to decide right now. The FBI says to be wary of content that stirs up strong emotions like fear. They found you first. Be careful with anyone who reaches out after a missing-child post. Searching for the FBI’s complaint site? The FBI says “sponsored” results are “usually paid imitators.” They want gift cards, crypto or a wire transfer. The FTC says only scammers insist on payment like this. This is general advice; crypto and gift cards are not part of the Digital Forensics case. They ask you to send the images. NCMEC’s free Take It Down works without the image ever leaving your device. Anyone who says “send us the pictures so we can remove them” is a red flag.

The real help is free

In a court filing, the FTC quotes FBI guidance: “Victims of sextortion should never have to pay fees to receive assistance or to have their non-consensual images removed.”

If your teen is being sextorted:

Don’t pay. NCMEC says paying rarely stops the blackmail, and “the blackmailer is to blame, not you.”

Report the account, block it, and keep the messages.

Report to NCMEC’s CyberTipline, which makes reports available to law enforcement. Use Take It Down, free, for images taken before age 18. You can stay anonymous.

Call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Tell the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

If your child is missing:

Call your local police first, then NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST, open 24 hours. A NCMEC case team works with your family and police on posters and leads.

Keep your own number off posters. NCMEC suggests using the investigating agency’s number or 1-800-THE-LOST.

Don’t respond to anyone offering information for money until police verify who they are, as the federal guide advises.

For both: NCMEC’s Team HOPE offers free phone support from trained volunteers who have lived through it, at 866-305-HOPE (4673).

If you already paid

This happens to careful, loving people. The FTC says it is always worth asking for your money back. Act today:

Credit card: call the issuer and ask for a refund.

Debit card or bank transfer: call your bank and ask them to reverse the payment.

Wire service: tell them a scammer tricked you into sending money.

Gift card: call the number on the back. Keep the card and receipt.

Crypto: tell the exchange or ATM operator it was fraud.

Keep every message and receipt. Then watch for a second round. The FTC warns that scammers buy and trade “sucker lists” of people who have already paid, and it calls these scams “the worst of the absolute worst.” The real IC3 will never ask you to pay to recover money, or send you to a company that does.

Report it

Back at the kitchen table

The father closes the search tab. He blocks the account, saves the messages and files a CyberTipline report. In the morning, he and his son use Take It Down together. It costs nothing.

The people who can really help will never send you a bill.

Your one move today

Put the free help in your phone now, before you need it.

Save NCMEC: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) and Team HOPE: 866-305-HOPE (4673) in your contacts. Bookmark report.cybertip.org and takeitdown.ncmec.org. Text this list to one other parent tonight.

For schools, churches and parent groups: Civic’s action plan and free handout to get these numbers to more families.

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