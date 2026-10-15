What would your teen do if a stranger online threatened to share a photo of them?

Most of us have never asked. We should. In 2025, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) got an average of 137 reports a day about one crime. It is called financial sextortion. That is 37% more each day than the year before.

The good news is that families can turn this around. Here is what it looks like, what to do in the first hour, and a free tool that helps get images taken down.

How the trap works

It starts with a friendly message. A new follower seems about your teen’s age. They like the same games or music. They flirt. They send a photo and ask for one back.

The moment a photo is sent, the mood flips. Pay now, or everyone you know will see this.

NCMEC says many of these cases target teenage boys. The person often uses a fake social media account. The demand for money comes right away.

The red flags

NCMEC lists the signs to watch for. The person may:

Learn about your child first, from their posts, friends, school or hobbies.

Move very fast, asking for photos soon after following or friending.

Push to switch apps, from social media to a private chat or video app.

Offer a trade: “I’ll show you if you show me.”

Pretend to be younger, a different gender, or a modeling scout.

Use more than one fake account.

Threaten to make fake edited pictures of your child.

This can happen anywhere kids talk online. NCMEC says it happens on gaming, social media and messaging apps.

What to do in the first hour

NCMEC gives teens and families these steps:

Remember who is to blame. It is the blackmailer, not your child. What they are doing is a crime. Don’t pay. Get help before deciding anything. NCMEC says paying or going along rarely stops the blackmail. Report the account using the app’s safety feature. Block the account, but don’t delete your profile or the messages. They can help stop the person. Use Take It Down to help get images removed (more below). Ask for help. Email NCMEC at gethelp@ncmec.org or call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), day or night. You can also report at report.cybertip.org.

A free tool that helps

Take It Down is a free service from NCMEC. It is for nude or sexual images taken before someone turned 18.

Here is how it works. Your teen picks the image on their own device. The tool makes a digital fingerprint, called a hash. The image never leaves the phone, and no one has to see it. Only the fingerprint goes to NCMEC.

Platforms that have joined use that fingerprint to find and remove copies. You can stay anonymous. It works on public or unencrypted platforms that agreed to take part, so it can’t reach everything. It is still a strong first step.

Families are already fighting back

The record shows more help, and more kids speaking up.

In 2025, more than 5,700 reports came straight from the young people harmed. That is more than double the year before. Take It Down got more than 130,000 requests to remove over 273,000 images and videos.

NCMEC also sent more than 172,000 notices to platforms asking them to remove this kind of content. On average, an image or video came down in 2.6 days.

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What this suggests

This crime works best when a teen feels alone and ashamed. When a teen tells a trusted adult, the blackmailer loses much of their power. The most useful tool may be a sentence you say before anything happens.

What we don’t know

These numbers are reports, not a count of children. One case can be reported more than once. NCMEC says the 2024 REPORT Act, which requires platforms to report enticement, helped drive the rise. So part of the growth may be more reporting, not only more crime. We could not find a count of how many cases end well.

One thing to do tonight

Tell your teen, in your own words: “If anyone ever threatens you online, come to me first. You won’t be in trouble. We’ll fix it together.”

If home doesn’t feel safe for that talk, a school counselor or another trusted adult can help.

If someone is in danger right now, call 911. If your teen is in crisis or thinking about self-harm, call or text 988, any time.

Want more plain-English tools like this? Share this post with one parent you know. Learn more at projectmilkcarton.org.

Together. Everywhere. Every child.

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