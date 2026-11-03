SAVE THE DATE: GIVING TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2026

One day. One ask. 100 monthly supporters.

Help Project Milk Carton reach 100 monthly supporters this Giving Tuesday, so the missing children on NCMEC’s public list stay visible county by county, and the plain-language guides for the people who serve kids and families stay free.

Would you like to go further? If you, your church or your business would match gifts on December 1, even the first $250, write to ceo@projectmilkcarton.org. We’ll announce every match on the day. Every gift matters, and a match makes every gift count twice.

On Giving Tuesday, give what you can. Because every child on that list is still someone’s whole world.

Every child protected.

Every family empowered.

Every community ready.

Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Get Ready to Give (choose Monthly)

SHARE THE DATE. SPREAD THE WORD. STAND IN THE CIRCLE.

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Project Milk Carton, Inc.

137 Oak St, Elko, NV 89801-3029

Phone: 775-340-4318

www.projectmilkcarton.org