This week I keep coming back to one word: grateful. It has been a full year at Project Milk Carton, with long days, hard reading, and stories that stay with you long after the screen goes dark. But when I finally sit still long enough to count my blessings, I find the things I’m thankful for far outweigh the things that wore me out.

It starts with God. Every good thing in this work begins there. On the days the records were heavy and the answers came slowly, I was never carrying it alone. My faith is what keeps my heart soft in a world that could easily make a person hard, and I don’t take that gift lightly.

Then there’s my family. They share me with this mission and this schedule. They listen when I talk through the hard days, they pray with me over the decisions that matter, and they remind me that the love we want for every child starts at our own kitchen tables. None of this would be possible without them.

I’m thankful for this community too. You read what we write, share it, question it, and push us to do better. You send notes, restack our work, and show up when it matters. Because of you, this has never been one person’s project. It’s a growing circle of people who decided that children deserve grown-ups who pay attention.

And this year, more than ever, my heart is full of gratitude for everyone whose life is built around caring for children.

I think of the parents raising their own kids, getting up in the night, stretching a paycheck further than it wants to go, and loving their children through every season. I think of the grandparents, aunts, uncles, kinship caregivers, and foster and adoptive families who are raising someone else’s children, who said yes when it would have been easier to say no. That one yes can change the whole story of a child’s life and does every single day.

I think of the people working inside the foster care system, carrying heavy caseloads and still remembering that every file is a person. I think of the social workers who take this calling seriously, who make the extra phone call, drive the extra mile, and lose sleep over getting the decision right. So much of what you do happens where no one can see it, and I want you to know it’s seen and it’s honored.

I think of the agencies and organizations that have built their entire world around helping kids. Day after day, your work empowers families in ways most people will never notice. And I think of the funders whose generosity opens doors to programs, research, and second chances for children they may never meet. That’s a quiet kind of love, and it matters more than you know.

And I think of the teachers, nurses, pastors, coaches, neighbors and volunteers who notice when something isn’t right and care enough to do something about it. You are the safety net most people never see.

At Project Milk Carton, we spend a lot of our time asking hard questions about how the systems around children work. We’ll keep asking them, because children deserve that. But Thanksgiving is the right time to say clearly that our questions come from hope. We ask because we believe in what all of you are working toward, and we want to empower every one of you with the knowledge to do it well.

So from my heart to yours, thank you. Thank you for the long hours, the hard choices, and the love you pour into children who need it. May your table be full next week, and may you rest knowing that what you do matters, to those children and to God.

With gratitude,

Melody Jennings

CEO, Project Milk Carton

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