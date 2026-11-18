A note from Project Milk Carton: This four-part series reports what the rules require, what research and records show actually happens, and what parents say about it. When a child is truly abused or neglected, stepping in is the job. Whether the rules separate poverty from neglect well enough is the question. Where the record shows something working, we say so. Where it shows serious gaps, we say that too. Every claim links to its source.

This is the time of year when envelopes pile up on kitchen tables. The rent went up. The car needs a part. The heating bill came early.

For most families, that stack means a hard month. For some, it means losing their home. And when a family loses its home, a quiet fear can follow them into every room: Could this cost us our children?

We have heard that fear from parents, grandparents, pastors, teachers and people who work in child welfare. Three questions keep coming back. They are fair, and they deserve plain answers.

Why This Matters

For a child, home is not an address. It is the sound of a parent in the next room, a familiar blanket, a brother or sister down the hall. Even when a family is squeezed into a crowded house, staying together can be the thing that keeps a child steady.

Federal data show that housing is listed as one reason for removal for about one in ten children who enter foster care. Housing is rarely the whole story. Researchers studying nearly 1.4 million federal records found that families with unstable housing are often facing other struggles at the same time, such as substance use, domestic violence or mental health problems.

But “rarely” is not “never.” And not everyone reads the data the same way. Human Rights Watch and the ACLU argue that agencies nationwide “too often treat poverty as the basis for charges of neglect.” Part 2 shows what the records can and cannot settle.

Question 1: How Many Children Are Removed for Housing Alone?

When a child enters foster care, the state fills out a federal form listing the reasons. A caseworker can mark more than one box. The national report then counts every child whose form mentions housing at all, whether it was the only concern or one of five.

So the national number tells us how often housing is part of the picture, not how often it is the only thing in it. That second number is the one families most want, and the hardest to find.

Question 2: What About Families Living With Relatives?

When a family loses a home, many do the sensible, loving thing. They move in with a grandparent, an aunt or a friend. The children still have a roof, a bed and their parents nearby.

So are they homeless? It depends on which agency is asking.

So one family can be “homeless” to the school, “at risk” to the housing office, and simply housed to child welfare, all on the same day. When a school asks a doubled-up family questions, it may mean the family qualifies for help. School staff are also mandated reporters. Both are true at once, and parents are rarely told how the two roles fit together: three agencies, three definitions, and rarely anyone explaining the difference.

A child who would truly be on the street is in a very different situation from a child sleeping safely at a relative’s house with mom and dad.

Question 3: Does the Money Lean Toward Foster Care?

The largest federal fund for child welfare pays for children once they are in foster care. States studied by the U.S. Government Accountability Office said they look to that fund first. Money to keep a family together and housed has been narrower and harder to use.

(Normal, unusual, or against the rules? Normal and lawful. This is how the federal funding rules are written. Lawful is not the same as well designed, which is why it is worth asking about.)

Does that make removal easier to pay for than keeping a family housed? That is a question about how the funding rules are written, and Part 2 follows the dollars.

Ask This One Question

Every state already reports removal reasons to the federal government, so the answer to this question exists. It just isn’t easy to find on your own.

Find your state’s child welfare agency. Our free state map at projectmilkcarton.org/decision-chains lays out how each state’s process works. Send one question to its public information office: “In the most recent federal fiscal year, how many children who entered foster care in our state had inadequate housing listed as a reason for removal, and how many had it as the only reason?” If you don’t hear back in a few weeks, send the same question as a public records request. Our Georgia guide shows how, step by step. Ask for totals only, never a child’s records. Tell us what you hear at projectmilkcarton.org. We’ll help you read it.

Coming in Part 2

In Part 2, we share what we found: the housing-only numbers, what one widely shared statistic really means, how the money flows, what changed in federal law in 2025, and what the public record cannot tell us. We will also be honest about where Project Milk Carton can help, and where we can’t.

One question, from one neighbor, to one office, is how a community starts to see whether families are getting help before the hardest call has to be made.

Shop the PMC store

Shirts, hats and mugs that start conversations about kids in the system. Every purchase supports Project Milk Carton.

projectmilkcarton.org • facebook.com/ProjectMilkCarton • X @P_MilkCarton • YouTube @ProjectMilkCarton • Bluesky @projectmilkcarton.bsky.social

If you enjoyed this work and feel encouraged by transparency like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Project Milk Carton here on Substack, or donate at Project Milk Carton Inc.

Your support helps us turn information into action for children and families by:

keeping high-risk and missing children visible

identifying gaps in the systems responsible for protecting them

giving families and communities clear, usable information they can act on

supporting education, outreach, and practical community-based solutions

maintaining the public-data and open source work that makes this accountability possible

building tools and resources designed to help communities protect children before they disappear into a system

Most importantly, please share this article.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Shop the PMC store

Transparency survives when ordinary people help spread information.

Informed communities protect children.

ALL paid subscriptions are 100% tax-deductible.

Project Milk Carton | 501(c)(3) | EIN: 33-1323547