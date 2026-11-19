A note from Project Milk Carton: Everything below comes from public records and published research we opened and read. We report documented results, not motives. Where the record is silent, we say so.

In Part 1, we shared the questions families keep asking us. Here is what the records show, and where they go quiet.

Housing Alone: Rare, but Not Zero

The federal government does not publish a count of children removed for housing alone. But researchers can license the federal case files, and reporters have done the math.

These are reporters’ calculations from federal data, not official federal statistics. A ProPublica and WABE analysis found that Georgia listed inadequate housing as the only reason in more than 700 removals from 2018 to 2022, out of nearly 31,000. An analysis published by The Nation counted at least 1,467 children nationwide in 2021 whose removal listed housing alone. By our math, that is less than 1 in 100 children who entered care that year.

Small, yes. But each one is a child who woke up somewhere unfamiliar.

Even these counts need care. One checked box does not show everything a caseworker or judge weighed, and states fill out the form differently. So the honest answer is: housing-only removals are a small share, they are not zero, and the records cannot tell us whether those children would otherwise have had no roof at all.

What the 11% Really Means

You may have seen a study showing that a refundable state Earned Income Tax Credit was associated with an 11% decrease in foster care entries. It is a hopeful finding, and it is easy to misread.

That 11% covers every child entering foster care, for any reason. It does not mean 11% of children are removed only because their families are poor. The authors conclude that economic supports “may prevent child maltreatment and reduce foster care entries.” A little more money can ease the stress, the debt and the child care gaps that sit underneath many kinds of hard situations. Studies of food help and cash help point the same way.

Where the Money Flows

The largest federal child welfare fund, Title IV-E, is open-ended. For every eligible child in foster care, the federal government pays half or more of the cost of care, with no cap. Since 2018, states can use it for prevention too, but only for mental health and substance use treatment and in-home parenting programs. It cannot pay rent. Housing vouchers set aside for these families through HUD’s Family Unification Program exist, and they run through local housing authorities.

Is removal rewarded? We found no evidence that any agency removes children to bring in money, and states pay their own share of every foster care dollar. What the records do show is where the dollars end up. In Missouri, estimated spending on out-of-home care rose from $261 million to $478 million between 2014 and 2024, while prevention spending fell from $62 million to $37 million, and the state claimed $0 in federal Family First prevention funds in the years reported. The structure makes the most flexible help the scarcest.

Congress has started to respond. A law signed in January 2025 lets states use federal family support funds for short-term help with “housing instability, utilities, transportation, and food assistance”, and requires every state to describe how it works to prevent separating a child from a parent “solely due to poverty.”

States can go further in their own laws. A 2025 national review counted 28 states with a poverty exception in their definition of neglect. Missouri’s definition of neglect has no such exception. Its Children’s Division director told The Nation that the agency would not take homelessness “in and of itself” as a report. That matters, but it is not a protection written into law.

Where Worry Is Justified, and Where It Isn’t

Parents are right to take housing seriously. Missouri’s reporter guide lists “lack of housing” among family risk traits, the state’s neglect law has no poverty exception, and housing-only removals do happen.

They can also take some comfort. Housing alone is listed in fewer than 1 in 100 removals in the counts above, it usually appears alongside other concerns, and since January 2025 states can use federal family support funds for short-term housing help.

What the Public Record Can’t Tell Us

No public data set answers these questions today:

Whether a child removed “for housing” would truly have been on the street, or was safe with relatives, in a shelter, or in an unsafe apartment.

How many families living with relatives are reported or separated. No federal form tracks it.

What else a caseworker weighed when only one box was checked.

How states are using the new January 2025 option to help with housing.

These gaps are exactly where a worried parent’s question lives.

Where PMC Can Help

Our goal is to empower families, and the people who serve children, with clear information they can trust. Here is what we can do:

Help you ask. We can help you write a public records request for your state’s housing-related removal totals, using our step-by-step Georgia guide as a model.

Explain the process in plain language. Our free Decision Chains guides walk through how each state’s child welfare process works.

Share free research and tools for families, caseworkers, foster parents, pastors and teachers.

Ask states to publish more. We can help families and organizations request the numbers states already collect, such as removals where housing was the only reason, so the public can judge for itself.

What PMC Can’t Do

We want to be just as clear about our limits:

We are not lawyers, and we cannot give legal advice. If your family is facing a case, a local legal aid office or your court-appointed attorney is the right first call.

We cannot step into individual cases, contact an agency on a family’s behalf, or change a decision.

We cannot see any child’s records, and we never ask for them.

The Question That Still Matters

If you sent your state the question from Part 1, thank you. If not, there is still time. Ask how many children entered care with housing as a reason, and how many with housing as the only reason. Then tell us what you hear.

A roof matters. So does a parent down the hall. When communities know the numbers, they can help make sure no family has to choose between the two.

Coming in Part 3

Many of you asked a different question: who notices a struggling family in the first place? In Part 3, we look at the teachers, caseworkers, home visitors and health plans who offer to help, and the questions parents can ask when someone says, “Could we come by and get to know your kids?”

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