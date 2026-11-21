A note from Project Milk Carton: Everything below comes from public records, audits and published research we opened and read. We report documented results, not motives. Where the record is silent, we say so.

In Part 3, we laid out who watches for neglect and what they are supposed to do. Here is what the record shows they actually do.

How Often a Report Becomes a Finding

In 2024, Missouri’s hotline received 93,647 referrals and accepted 73.4% of them, compared with 47.1% nationally. Of nearly 98,000 children who got a response, 4,640 were substantiated as victims, about one in 21. Nationally, about one in six children in accepted reports is found to be a victim. Most Missouri families went through a family assessment, where no finding is made, but the record can be kept indefinitely.

A wide door in, and a small share confirmed: that gap is where parents feel the subjectivity.

Where Judgment Goes Wrong

What Federal Reviewers, Auditors and a Lawsuit Found

Federal review. In 2023, Missouri met none of seven federal outcome standards, the same as in 2017. Reviewers rated risk and safety assessment adequate in 58% of cases, timely first contact in 72%, and good-quality caseworker visits with parents in only 24% of foster care cases.

State Auditor. A 2018 audit found the hotline lacked staff for its rising call volume, with wait times growing and callers forced to call back.

Lawsuit. A 2017 class action alleged weak oversight of psychiatric drugs for foster children. The 2019 settlement required medical records, monitoring visits at least every three months, and a child psychiatrist’s second review of certain prescriptions.

Office of Child Advocate. In 2025, the independent office handled 600 contacts. Biological parents filed the most complaints, and 192 fell in a family separation category that includes claims of unnecessary removal. It urged deeper training, safety checks beyond a home’s physical condition, better documentation, and steadier staffing.

What Has Worked

What Changed in the Consent Rules, and What Is Still Open

The 2025 policy said: “Primary Prevention services are voluntary and must be agreed to by the family.” It also required a signed consent form (CD-326) before a prevention worker communicated with a child.

Late 2025: Missouri centralized its prevention program, launching referrals in November. A practice alert issued December 5 said that as of December 1, family concerns would be screened by the child abuse and neglect hotline, and that “The CD-326, Consent for Prevention Services, should not be used after 12/01/2025.”

June 2026: A policy memo replaced the old chapter with the current manual, saying the update was meant “to provide clarity regarding processes and protocols.” The current manual does not use the words “voluntary” or “consent.” It does direct workers to follow referral rules saying child interviews “should be conducted with the permission of the parent/guardian,” except in rare, documented situations, and that “A home visit may be necessary to address the concerns.” A supervisor must be consulted whenever a home visit is required.

DSS’s public website says the Statewide Prevention Team’s services “are available for Missouri families seeking voluntary assistance.”

What the documents leave open is whether a family can explicitly decline the program or a home visit, whether permission must be in writing, what happens if a family says no, and whether saying no can by itself lead to a hotline report. We sent these questions to the Children’s Division on November 17, 2026. On November 20, the Department of Social Services media office replied with a statement saying the Division offers “strictly voluntary, community-based services,” and that prevention referrals involve concerns “that do not meet the statutory criteria of an abuse or neglect report.” The statement did not answer the specific questions above. For program numbers, the Division directed us to file a formal Sunshine Law request, which we are doing. We will update this post with what we receive.

Who Checks the Checker

Where the Money Goes

These are documented flows, not motives. We found no payment per report or per removal.

Where Worry Is Justified, and Where It Isn’t

Parents are right to worry that poverty-linked traits can start a report, that records outlast the help, and that a lawyer is not guaranteed. They can take some comfort that most accepted reports do not end in a substantiated finding, that findings can be appealed, and that an independent office takes complaints.

What Would Make It More Accurate

A plain written statement at first contact saying whether participation is optional, what happens if a family declines, and that the worker is a mandated reporter.

Published county data on screen-ins, findings and removals by reason.

A poverty clarification in state law.

Counsel for parents at the first hearing.

A published reliability study of Missouri’s safety tools.

Where PMC Can Help, and Where We Can’t

We can file Sunshine Law requests and turn findings into plain-language guides. We cannot give legal advice or step into a case.

This closes our series. Part 1 and Part 2 look at families whose biggest problem is rent, and Part 3 lists questions any parent can ask at first contact.

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